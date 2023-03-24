Mama June Shannon Reflects On Marriage to 'Best Friend' Justin Stroud on First Anniversary

Instagram

The reality star expressed her gratitude toward her husband for being there for her during the past year, acknowledging that her situation can be "hard to deal with at times."

Mama June Thompson is honoring her husband, Justin Stroud, on their first wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, the reality star took to Instagram to mark the special milestone by sharing a heartfelt message to her husband. Alongside a series of photos of herself and Stroud, Mama June reflected on their past year together, expressing her gratitude toward her husband for being there for her during "good" times and "bad."

"To the person that [is] the most imperfect person but the most perfect person in my eyes HAPPY 1ST ANNIVERSARY today," she began, calling Stroud her "best friend."

"A lot of people didn't want us together or thought we wouldn't not [sic] make it but we have been through ALOT to say the least," Mama June added.

The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" alum said she and Stroud have dealt with problems "that most would not b able handle," noting that they've "figure[d] out every situation together."

"I have never experienced that before so it has been very nice," she admitted.

Continuing her post, the "Mama June: Road to Redemption" star praised her husband for supporting her during tough times.

"I know i don't tell you tell u enough lately with everything going that u are amazing," she wrote. "I appreciate u for being with everything when I know it's hard to deal with at times but I'm glad u r with me and girls to help with it."

She shared that she "can't wait to see what the future holds" as she "knows" that through "all the good the bad whatever life throws at either of us we will get [through] it together."

Mama June then concluded her post by thanking Stroud for "allowing me to experiencing [sic] true love" for the first time, and for loving her for being her "corny goody self."

The former TLC star is mom to four daughters: Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Elfird, 23, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 28.

Throughout the past year, Mama June and her family have been through ups and downs.

Last September, Mama June was hospitalized after suffering from severe headaches and dizziness. According to TMZ at the time, the 43-year-old stressed that the unknown medical condition that caused the symptoms was unrelated to her past struggles with substance abuse.

Earlier this month, Mama June's youngest daughter, Alana Thompson, made headlines after her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was arrested for a DUI. Alana was in the car at the time.

Meanwhile, as for highlights from the past year, Mama June and Stroud tied the knot last March in a courthouse ceremony in Georgia. The couple then said "I Do" for a second time in a beach wedding in Panama City, Florida last month.

WE tv cameras filmed the ceremony, as the footage will air on the new season of "Mama June: Family Crisis," which premieres in May.

In a statement to WE tv at the time, Mama June said the wedding marked "the first time the family had all been together since 2014."

"It was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories," she gushed. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin, and his mom walked him down the aisle."