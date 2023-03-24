Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber Reached Out to Her After Fans Sent Death Threats

Getty

"This isn’t what I stand for," said Gomez after allegedly speaking with Hailey Bieber.

Selena Gomez asking fans to stop sending hate to Hailey Bieber.

As their supposed feud continues to make headlines (again), the "Only Murders In the Building" star took to her Instagram Story to address some of the online trolls, after Bieber herself apparently connected with Gomez.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," shared Selena. "This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

"I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," she concluded.

Instagram

This statement comes recently after Selena announced that she decided to take a break from social media, following her recent drama with both Hailey and Kylie Jenner. "I'm 30 and am too old for this," she said at the time, adding that the situation was "a little silly."

The feud headlines were revived after followers felt Bieber and Jenner were making fun of Gomez on TikTok -- though Kylie was adamant they meant "no shade towards selena."

A resurfaced clip of Bieber gagging at the mention of Taylor Swift's name on "Drop the Mic" also earned a comment from Gomez, who fiercely stood by her longtime friend and generated more media coverage in the process.

In a recent interview Vanity Fair, Gomez also revealed she handed off her social media accounts to her assistant after going through a rough breakup and she was "inundated" with mean comments.

She continued, "People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

The "Good For You" singer revealed the only social media app she has on her phone is TikTok as she finds it to be "a little less hostile."

"There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories," Gomez said.