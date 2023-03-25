8 Moments A Celeb Gave A Helping Hand To Another Star

Getty

"After we got back, we got a benefactor letter. Denzel paid for me."

It's always heartwarming to hear about people doing good deeds, and when it involves a celebrity, it's even better! While Hollywood tends to be a competitive and cutthroat place, many stars actually say they've encountered some very kind people in the entertainment industry. Whether it's offering advice or a place to stay, celebs like Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington have been caught doing some very good deeds!

Read about the kind things these stars did for other celebs below…

Selena Gomez's friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa gave her the ultimate gift -- one of her kidneys. When Francia learned that Selena was in need of a kidney transplant, she volunteered to check if she was a match. When it was discovered that Francia was a fit, she agreed to go through with the intense surgery. Looking back on the experience, Selena shared that she was in awe that Francia would do something so kind for her.

"My kidneys were just done. That was it, and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it. And let alone someone wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean that's unbelievable. That's not real," Selena said on the "Today" show.

Tom Cruise was there for his "Tropic Thunder" co-star Bill Hader during a difficult moment in his life. While the pair were in Los Angeles filming promos for the MTV Movie Awards in 2010, Bill heard the news that someone attempted to set off a car bomb in New York City. Bill wanted to rush home to be with his then-wife Maggie and their daughter Hannah, but his flight home wasn’t for two days. When Bill began having a "full-on panic attack," Tom stepped in to help.

"'No,' he says. 'We'll get you home tonight.' And in that moment, Tom Cruise, as [his 'Tropic Thunder' character] Les Grossman, in a karate gi, began to direct all my coverage. All my footage, all my close-ups. Boom! We do three perfect takes. Boom, boom, boom," Bill once shared.

The group got two days' worth of work done in 45 minutes, and when they were done, Tom's then-wife Katie Holmes handed Bill a red-eye ticket home.

During Lena Dunham's battle with endometriosis, Padma Lakshmi was a shoulder for her to lean on. After Lena opened up about her diagnosis, Padma revealed that she had already known about Lena's struggle, and as a fellow endometriosis warrior, she had been helping her as much as she could. She even recommended her surgeon for Lena's hysterectomy.

"[I was] somewhat part of the process from the beginning because I felt that Lena wasn't getting the care that she really should have when I heard her talking about some of the doctors that she was seeing before she got to my [Endometriosis Foundation of America] co-founder," Lakshmi told People.

Back when Ed Sheeran was just an aspiring artist hoping to get his foot in the door, he approached Jamie Foxx about appearing on his radio show, which often featured up-and-coming artists. Jamie liked what he heard and ended up allowing Ed to live at his home for six weeks while he worked on music in Los Angeles. He even got him a slot at an open mic night where he performed in front of an audience of 800 incredible musicians.

"He plays on [the show] and is incredible, so I said, 'I know you don't have anywhere to go so just chill here.' I said, 'Listen man, I think you got the goods but I got to check you out so I took him down to this show that I was doing, a live night every Monday night in Downtown LA...He went out there on a ukulele and got a standing ovation in 12 minutes and the rest was history," Jamie said on "The Graham Norton Show."

When the late Chadwick Boseman was still in college at Howard University, he was accepted to a prestigious summer theater program at Oxford. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to afford the tuition, so actress Phylicia Rashad, who was teaching at Howard at the time, recruited some of her famous friends to help with the costs.

"She essentially got some celebrity friends to pay for us to go," Chadwick told Rolling Stone, later adding, "After we got back, we got a benefactor letter. Denzel paid for me."

Before Tiffany Haddish rose to fame, she ended up going through some hard times. When she found herself homeless and living out of her car, Kevin Hart offered to help. When he initially suggested she find a man she could stay with, Tiffany told him she had no interest in sleeping with someone to put a roof over her head. Instead, he ended up lending her money to get a hotel room.

"Kevin gave me $300, told me to get a room for a week, and I was like, 'I don't know where you can get a room for a week in Los Angeles for $300, that's impossible.' But I got me a motel room, and he told me to write out a list of goals and start doing something every day toward those goals," she told Vanity Fair. "I wrote: Get myself an apartment. Do these things, all these people I wanna work with, everything. I pretty much tackled almost all those goals. But it's crazy, because the next day I got a phone call and was offered an apartment."

When Meryl Streep was a young actress, Jane Fonda became her mentor. On the set of her debut film "Julia," Meryl often turned to Jane for guidance -- something Jane says she hadn't gotten a chance to do with any more experienced actresses. Looking back on her early career at the 2014 AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Jane, Meryl thanked her for her kindness.

"I thank you for [your guidance]. And all of the young actors I've worked with subsequently, in the years following, thank you too, because that lesson and kindness got passed down. And it does keep going," Meryl said.

8. Ariana Grande & Colleen Ballinger

Early in Colleen Ballinger's YouTube career, she says Ariana Grande and her family lent her a helping hand. They even invited her to stay with them when she was in need of a place to go.