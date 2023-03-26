Blac Chyna Gets 'Demonic' Tattoo Removed As She Continues 'Life Changing Journey'

Instagram

"I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore," she shared, getting praise from Keke Palmer in the process.

The reversals keep coming from Blac Chyna, who spent the weekend in Las Vegas getting a couple of tattoos lasered off her body.

She recently shared that finding religion kickstarted what she's described as her "life changing journey," in which she quit OnlyFans and has been reversing her cosmetics procedures, including dissolving her face fillers and undergoing a breast and butt reduction.

On Sunday, Chyna -- who now goes by Angela White -- shared a pair of videos to Instagram explaining why she decided to remove her giant Baphomet tattoo from her hip. "So y'all know that I got this Baphomet tattoo. It gots to come off," she said, "I'm not going to have no mark of the beast or anything like that."

"When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me," she added, without elaborating. "I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore."

Sharing that she was "so excited about getting this tattoo removed," her first video showed her packing up her car with kids Dream and King Cairo. "On my way to Vegas to get this Baphomet tattoo removed," she captioned the post, "I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back."

The piece can be seen on her left hip in the below photo from May 2021:

The second video (below) showed her inside Clear Out Ink Laser Tattoo Removal in Las Vegas. "Thank you God, for saving me. 🙏🏽 Removing this Baphomet tattoo," she captioned the post, "I'm sending all this energy back to the owner."

In her lengthy caption, she also pointed out Baphomet's link to the occult and Satanism, while claiming the deity's goals are to "create and spread chaos, abuse and torment his victims."

The video also showed the removal process itself, with White wincing in pain as the laser did its work.

In addition to the Baphomet tattoo, she also removed two smaller pieces reading "Jay" and "Stevenson." Jay, presumably, was a tribute to ex-boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, while Stevenson is the last name of ex Tyga, as well as their son, King Cairo.

White's posts were flooded with positive comments celebrating her recent transformation -- including one from Keke Palmer which exclaimed, "God bless you sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God is ALWAYS READY!!! Isn’t his GRACE overwhelming??? All we have to do is walk through the door."