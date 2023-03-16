Blac Chyna Dissolves Facial Fillers After Butt Reduction

Instagram

"I am ready to get back to Angela," Chyna told the doctor before removing fillers in her jawline, cheeks and lips

Blac Chyna is getting a fresh start.

The reality star shared to Instagram on Wednesday a video of her getting her facial fillers removed.

"I am getting these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough and all has to come out," Chyna explained. "And that's just as simple as that."

In the clip she gets her jawline, cheek bone and lip fillers dissolved. Be warned: If you're scared of needles don't watch the video below!

These latest changes in her appearance follow a breast and butt reduction, after getting augmentations early in her career.

In the video Chyna tells the doctor, "I am ready to get back to Angela [her birth name]. Blac Chyna is Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's time for a change."

The return to a more natural look comes with some other changes as well.

Chyna recently revealed on the "Jason Lee Show" that she was stepping away from OnlyFans after reportedly earning $240 million in 2021 on the NSFW platform.

"I don't do OnlyFans anymore — I don't do it anymore at all," she said. "I'm just changing everything about me."

"It's a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I'm worth way more than that," she explained.

She also cited being a mother to King Cairo and Dream Kardashian as inspiration for the change as she wanted to set "an example" for them.

Chyna also alluded, per the New York Post, to her legal troubles, "And then, at the time, I had so many lawsuits … it was like 'Woah.'" She then quickly added, "But, I'm good."