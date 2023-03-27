Kelly Clarkson Announces New Album and Las Vegas Residency

Getty

The new album, Chemistry, comes after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

New Kelly Clarkson music is coming very soon -- as well as a new Las Vegas residency to hear those new songs!

Nearly six years after her most recent album, Clarkson confirmed over weekend that a new album titled "Chemistry" is on its way. On Monday, she also announced a 10-show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater starting July 28 -- also called "Chemistry."

"It's called 'Chemistry' because I was trying to find a word -- also, it might be one of the songs on the album -- that really described the whole thing," the 40 year-old singer shared of the album title.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The album comes after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years with whom she shares two children. The couple split in 2020, leading to a tumultuous legal battle before their divorce and custody was finalized in 2021.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship," Clarkson added. "A whole relationship shouldn't be brought down to just one thing. So there's the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on in it."

As for when the album is dropping, she only teased, "When I say soon, I mean really soon."

In a press release for the show, Planet Hollywood said fans will be immersed in "an intimate music experience" that covers Clarkson's career of massive hits.

"I am so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!" said Kelly. "The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!"

"So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I'm so excited to create my own!" she added.

It's happening, y'all! 🎶 I'm so excited to announce that I'm finally heading to Las Vegas for 10 shows this summer! I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too! 😉 pic.twitter.com/xYQWqgfeq5 — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) March 27, 2023 @kellyclarkson

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 31, with shows running from July 28-August 19. Clarkson promised to perform new music at the shows.

"Chemistry" is the first album of original music Clarkson has released since 2017's "Meaning of Life"; she also released a Christmas album in 2021.