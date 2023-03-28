Becky G Attends iHeartRadio Music Awards Solo Amid Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Scandal

Getty

It also appears the 26-year-old singer -- who won the award for Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year -- wasn't wearing her engagement ring

Becky G attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night without her fiancé Sebastian Lletget after his confession that he "disrespect[ed]" her following cheating allegations.

The 26-year-old singer appeared on the red carpet solo, rocking a body-hugging black and cheetah print gown. Fans also pointed out that Becky G appeared not to be wearing her engagement ring.

However, the "Shower" singer didn't go home empty-handed as she won the first award of the night, taking home the trophy for Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year for her and Karol G's song, "MAMIII."

Becky G later shared photos from the awards show on Instagram. "no words but thank you 💙," she captioned her post.

Earlier on Monday, Becky G's fiancé made headlines as he addressed rumors he was unfaithful to the "Shower" singer.

After cheating allegations began circulating last week, Lletget -- a professional soccer player -- released a lengthy statement on Instagram, writing that he had a "10 minute lapse in judgment" that he claims "resulted in an extortion plot."

“When I reflect on the 7 seven years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side," began Lletget, who is a midfielder for Major League Soccer club FC Dallas. "Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I've hid from everyone around me. I've struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions."

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," he continued. "Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk."

The 30-year-old athlete added that the "chaos" and "pain" from the situation has "forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears & my lapses from the past." Lletget wrote that he plans to "commit to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing."

He then went on to address Becky G directly, writing, "To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

Becky G has yet to comment.

The scandal comes just three months after Becky G and Lletget got engaged. The two have been together since 2016.