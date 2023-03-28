Kourtney Kardashian Reacts After She's Called 'Gross' for This Bathroom Photo

Getty/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is addressing the drama behind her latest Instagram post!

When the 43-year-old poosh founder posted a photo dump to Instagram on Monday, she probably didn’t expect to be called out for her "disgusting" bathroom habits after one image showed several plates of food laid out on her bathroom floor, as well as on top of her toilet seat.

The shot included a pink bubble bath and large plates of half eaten food placed on her blue tiled floor, her toilet and under her sink.

Kardashian responded to the backlash on Tuesday by reposting the photo on her Instagram Story, captioning it: "The comments about this photo," along with a series of dazed emojis with swirly eyes.

In a subsequent story, the reality star revealed that the picture was actually a behind-the-scenes shot of a recent photoshoot with her husband Travis Barker.

The couple were featured playfully sharing a bubble bath surrounded by plates of food. Kourtney was seen wearing a black and red lingerie ensemble and her hair slicked back as she held a burger to her mouth and the Blink 182 drummer took a chug from a bottle of champagne.

The shot was taken during a campaign the two did for faux chicken brand Daring.

Following her initial post, fans flocked to the comments to share their shock behind Kardashian's supposed "nasty" bathroom hygiene.

"Food on the toilet, that's nasty," one user wrote while another agreed. "Food on the commode and bathroom floor, no ma'am."

"That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of," another fan commented.

"Why do you order so much food and take a bit maybe from 3 [plates] when people around the globe and even in your country don't have enough food to eat!" someone wrote, accusing her of wasting food.

Though Kourtney was met with her fair share of criticism, some fans also came to the defense of the "Kardashians" star.

"People are commenting about food in the bathroom but you take your phone in the bathroom and then have it at the table taking pics of your food ... same difference. Let Kourt live!" wrote one.