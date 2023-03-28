Lukas Gage Says He's 'Very Much In Love' with Chris Appleton

Getty

The You actor says he's "very happy, very lucky" in his new relationship.

It's all love for "White Lotus" star Lukas Gage, who gushed about his new boyfriend, celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton, on "Today."

Appearing on the morning show this week, the actor discussed his new relationship and confirmed that he is "very happy, very lucky, and very much in love" with his new beau.

"We have fun together," added the "You" actor, "We go on adventures, and it's the best."

Gage also joked that about his hair after being told it was "phenomenal" -- joking, "This mane needed to be tamed. I also needed to be tamed."

Chris Appleton, known for styling the Kardashians, previously shared his mutual feelings on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where he first confirmed their relationships status.

"I'm very happy," he shared. "Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special."

"Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special," he added.

Appleton's love life became a hot topic earlier this year when he and Gage went to Mexico and shared snaps to Instagram from their vacation. Soon after, the duo appeared on the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Gage previously expressed his desire to keep some of the more personal details of his life to himself when speaking with The New York Times after the Mexico trip but before the red carpet debut.

"I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life," he said, "but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred."