JoJo Siwa and TikTok Star Avery Cyrus Split After 3 Months of Dating

"We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Avery Cyrus have split after three months together.

On Saturday, Cyrus revealed on TikTok that she and Siwa have called it quits. The 22-year-old TikTok star shared a vlog-style video showing footage from a Royal Caribbean cruise vacation, which she went on with Siwa, 19, and other social media creators.

However, there was one moment from the video, in particular, that had fans talking. The clip featured Cyrus and Siwa in what appeared to be an arcade, with the latter giving the former a toy.

"This is my sorry for breaking up with you present," Siwa said with a laugh.

TikTok users went nuts over the "Dance Mom" alum's remark in the comments section as it appeared to reveal that she and Cyrus had broken up.

After one fan took to the comments section to say that they wanted to "know why" the two split, Cyrus replied to the user, writing that she and Siwa are now just friends.

"We decided that we are better off as friends!" she wrote. "We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

Siwa has yet to post anything regarding the split. TooFab has reached out to the young star's reps for comment.

Siwa and Cyrus confirmed their relationship on TikTok in September following romance rumors.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" judge posted a TikTok video on September 13 that featured herself and Cyrus kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

"Happiest girl," Siwa captioned the video at the time.

Shortly after, the pair made their red carpet debut at the premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" at Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

In November, Siwa posted in honor of her and Cyrus' one-month anniversary, sharing an Instagram Reel of the sweet "surprise" date she planned for her girlfriend.

In the clip, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum can be seen surprising the internet star with a picnic on the beach.

"Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way🫶🏼," Siwa wrote in the post's caption. "happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever:)"

Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January 2021.