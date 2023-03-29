Victoria Pedretti Reveals Warning She Gave 'Well Known Actor' She Claims Sexually Harassed Her at Party

Getty

The "You" actress says the star confessed to masturbating to her, as she made a larger point about the way men "feel entitled to talk about women."

Victoria Pedretti is speaking out about the harassment she allegedly encountered on her own birthday in 2022 -- and how she warned the "well known actor" who she says harassed her.

In a post to her Instagram on her birthday last week, the 28-year-old "You" actress shared a nude photo of herself in celebration of her special day. In the comments, however, she also reflected on something pretty disturbing that she says happened to her the previous year.

"Wtf is 'partial' nudity? Happy birthday to me [middle finger emoji]," she captioned the photo. "On my bday last year a 'well known' actor walked up to me at a party and said, 'I've jacked off to you so many times.' I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol".

"Sometimes I enjoy modesty, sometimes I don't," she continued. "It's a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespect I may experience as a femme body. Also, shout out to my body. I love you. You're mine."

She later deleted the post, but it went viral online, with many hoping the "Haunting of Hill House" actress would reveal the mystery man's identity. On Tuesday of this week, she took to her Instagram Story and addressed any fan concerns and explained why she wouldn't be naming names.

"Trust me, I told this person if I ever hear anything else in regards to him, like, then we have an issue," she explained.

"I can handle it, I don't need his career ruined because he said something really f--ing dumb," added Pedretti.

She went on to say that she simply wanted to "post a nude" on her birthday, but then when thinking about "what happened last year and how wild that was" she decided to share her story in the caption.

"The main point was the nude," she said, before pointing out that as a woman, "no matter what you do, people are going to say terrible things and they're going to be weird about the way they feel entitled to talk about women."