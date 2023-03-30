Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fan Asking If She Misses Her 'Old Face'

Instagram

The reality star -- who has been hit with comments about her changing appearance over the years -- also clapped back at a user telling her to "try" to post "without a filter."

Khloe Kardashian is addressing social media trolls criticizing her appearance ... again.

On Wednesday, the reality star -- who has been hit with comments about her changing appearance over the years -- posted a workout video to Instagram, with the clip including close-up footage of Khloe talking to the camera.

Among the users who took to the comments section to share unkind remarks about Khloe's look was one fan asking if the 38-year-old "miss[es] her "old face." And Khloe responded with a simple reply.

"Do you miss your old face?" the person wrote, to which Khloe said, "No."

The Good American founder also clapped back at a user who told her to "try without a filter." She replied, "What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?"

Khloe has received criticism and negative comments in the past regarding her appearance.

Back in June 2021, she addressed speculation that she had plastic surgery during the final "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion special before the family moved their reality television empire from E! to Hulu.

Khloe explained that she lost her confidence after that original show started way back in 2007 and the public started criticizing her appearance and comparing her negatively to sisters Kim and Kourtney.

"That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me,'" she shared. "I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."

"For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job," she told host Andy Cohen. "And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me." She also admitted to trying injections, but said she'd "responded horribly to Botox."

Meanwhile, in the post she shared on Tuesday, the "Revenge Body" star detailed her workout, breaking it down step-by-step in the post's caption.

While discussing one part of her workout, Khloe shared that she "recently had an elbow injury." Because of this, she said she used "lower" weights than she would "typically use" and did a "much lower impact workout."

Also in the clip, she addressed the "curvature" on her cheek, which was caused by the tumor she had removed in October.

"My scar. I have tape on it but I still have a bump. It will flatten out over time," she said, "but that's what this, like, curvature is."

Last month, the mom of two gave an update on her facial tumor removal after opening up about her skin cancer scare for the first time back in October. After a fan asked her about the skin-colored bandage on her cheek she was wearing in an Instagram photo, Khloe responded.

In the comments section of a selfie of herself in her home gym, a user commented, "And what the heck is on your cheek," to which she replied, "a bandage 🩹".

Khloe added, "I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️."

She clarified the patch was actually "a scar strip" while responding to another follower.