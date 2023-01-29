8 Stars Who Have Spoken Out About Their Sex Tapes

Getty

In the early 2000s, it seemed like a different celebrity had their sex tape leaked every month. While sex tape scandals are now few and far between and leaking private videos is highly frowned upon, things were different in the early days of the internet. Back then, celebrities were shamed for their private recordings -- even though they were never meant to be shared. For many, it was a terrible experience, leaving them with a lot of regrets about their past. Thankfully, leaks don't happen as frequently anymore and any celebrity sex tapes are now probably stored safely on an external hard drive!

Read on to see what these stars said about their sex tapes ...

In 1995, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee tied the knot -- and then made a private sex tape. A year later, it was stolen by a contractor inside their home and it was released to the public against their will. The tape remains infamous to this day, with the scandal recently being chronicled in Hulu's "Pam & Tommy." But Pamela says she wasn't happy it was brought to the public's attention once again, explaining that she had 'blocked that stolen tape" out of her life "in order to survive."

Pamela is now sharing her side of the story in the upcoming documentary, "Pamela: A Love Story," admitting the experience was incredibly hurtful and damaged both her career and her relationships. Reflecting on the experience in a candid interview, Pamela shared that she has never seen the tape but its aftermath was so painful, she believes if she "wasn't a mom," she "wouldn't have survived."

Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Ray J made a sex tape of their own in 2002 and five years later, it was released to the public. Exactly how it got in the hands of Vivid Entertainment is unclear but Kim attempted to sue to stop its release. Ultimately, Kim and her legal team settled for a reported $5 million. While the tape helped make Kim a household name, she says its release is one of her biggest regrets.

"I felt like I really had to work ten times harder to get people to see the real me ... I felt humiliated…It's something I would take back…If I had one regret, that would be it. If I were to live my life again, I obviously wouldn't do it again," Kim told Oprah.

In 2003, a private sex tape between Paris Hilton and her then-boyfriend, poker player Rick Salomon, was released. Both Paris and Rick sued the company that distributed the tape -- and ultimately, Rick decided to sell the tape himself. While it was reported that Paris got a cut of the profits, she claims she never saw a dime and doesn't want any of it. Looking back, Paris just says the whole thing was "really hurtful" and ruined her public image.

"Because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me…I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn't want to be seen in public," Paris told Marie Claire.

Rob Lowe's sex tape was released to the world in 1988, in what became a very early celebrity sex tape scandal. In fact, Rob even recently joked that he "invented" the sex tape. While he didn't make any money off of it, he looks back at it as one of the "best things" to ever happen to him.

"It's one of the reasons why I got sober. I, like, woke up one day and was like, 'What am I doing with my life?'" Rob said on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "People talk about it, I go, 'I think it's the best thing that ever happened to me.' Honestly, I do, 'cause it got me sober. Sober got me married. I've been married 29 years, and I have two great sons. I don’t think any of that happens without going through that scandal. I really don't."

When Colin Farrell was dating Playboy model Nicole Narain in the early 2000s, the couple made a sex tape that ended up getting leaked. Both Colin and Nicole claimed to have nothing to do with its release and Colin even sued. Looking back, he says the aftermath of its release was a terrible time.

"The whole thing was horrifying," Colin told Elle. "I was deposed for four hours explaining why I didn't want it to be released. God forbid, it’s an on-demand movie in a hotel room and my mother says, 'Oh, I haven't seen this work of my son's,' and hits purchase."

Rapper and former "The Talk" host Eve had a sex tape with ex-boyfriend Stevie J leaked in 2005. At the time, she was accused of purposely leaking it but Stevie later said it was one of Eve's friends who was on tour with her. Looking back, Eve says she was hurt that it was released and even got the FBI involved.

"When that happened, sex tapes weren't 'hot' like that, and I got the FBI involved. So that's not something I wanted to happen," Eve told MTV. "I respect my mother and my family and that’s not something I am okay with. And it hurt my heart that anyone who was in my circle -- whether it be [Stevie] or anybody else -- it hurt my heart that that went out there. That wasn't my thing."

"Saved By The Bell" star Dustin Diamond released his own sex tape in 2006 -- but it turns out that he faked the whole thing. Reflecting on the experience years later, Dustin said he actually even used a body double and his face was edited in afterwards. He explained that he did it in the hopes of making millions like other celebrity sex tapes had.

"In my stupidity, I thought I could totally fake this. I could get a stunt person to take my place. It's my face but nothing else. Looking back now in my 30s, I realize that was really dumb," Dustin said during a "Where Are They Now?" segment with Oprah.

In 2006, a video distribution company attempted to release a tape featuring Kid Rock, Creed singer Scott Stapp and an unknown woman. Both Kid Rock and Scott were able to take legal action to prevent the release. Looking back, Kid Rock says it wouldn't have mattered to him but it could have ruined Scott's career. While recounting the backstage antics that led up to the recording, Kid Rock explained that Scott walked in with a video camera -- and he knew it would end up in the wrong hands.