Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

Getty

"Love is love. A mother's love knows no judgment," wrote the actress, whose 27-year-old daughter came out as trans in 2020.

Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing her support for her daughter Ruby on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter on the day of the annual event, which honors the transgender and nonbinary communities and their contributions to society, and raises awareness of discrimination they face.

"Love is love. A mother's love knows no judgment," Curtis wrote alongside a sweet photo of herself and Ruby. "As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas."

She added, "On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible. #transvisibilityday."

The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star also expressed her love for her daughter on Twitter. Curtis reshared a tweet Ruby posted, which featured a cartoons of herself before and after her transition.

Alongside her daughter's post, the 54-year-old wrote, "PROUD MOTHER."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ruby came out as transgender in 2020, and married her partner Kynthia last May.

In an interview with People alongside Curtis in October 2021, the 27-year-old recalled coming out as trans to her mom and dad, Christopher Guest.

"It was scary --- just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," she said. "It was intimidating -- but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

Although she was planning on tell them face-to-face during a visit to their home, Ruby said she eventually texted them -- and her mom immediately called her. "Needless to say, there were some tears involved," Curtis said.

Meanwhile, following her Academy Awards win last month, Curtis revealed during an appearance on the "TODAY" show that she made the decision to refer to her Oscar by gender-neutral pronouns in honor of her daughter.

"Here they are! In support of my daughter Ruby, I'm having them be a they/them. I'm going just call them they/them," said Curtis, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."