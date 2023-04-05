Brooke Shields Says Tom Cruise Cut Her From Christmas Cake List: 'I Want to Get Back On!'

Getty/Youtube

Brooke Shields wants back on Tom Cruise's exclusive coconut Christmas cake list.

The 57-year-old revealed she mysteriously stopped receiving the "Top Gun" star's famous holiday cake after she was gifted the baked good consistently for 10 years.

"I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about]," Shields told People.

Many A-List celebrities have been known to covet a place on the 60-year-old "Mission Impossible" star's holiday cake list. Every year, Cruise sends a white chocolate coconut bundt cake made by Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, Calif. to his exclusive Hollywood circle. Retailing for $126, the cake features a coconut sponge, white chocolate chunks, cream cheese frosting and is covered in toasted coconut flakes.

Shields noted that the gift would be signed by Cruise, his then-wife Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri.

When the former couple divorced in 2012, the "Suddenly Susan" star said: "It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom."

"Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped."

Cruise once famously criticized the actress for taking antidepressants to treat her postpartum depression in 2005, Shields wrote an op-ed in the New York Times in response. Though the two have had their differences, the "Blue Lagoon" star claimed that their public disagreement didn't affect their friendship.

"They invited us to their wedding," she said of Cruise and Holmes' 2006 ceremony in Italy. "And I was like 'Hell, yes, I'm going.' It was extraordinary." The model also noted that her second daughter Grier was born on the same day in the same hospital as Suri and the families have even celebrated a joint birthday party.

While she's not sure "what happened" to get her off the list, Shields laughed, "I want to get back on that cake list. It's the best cake. Tom, I need to be back on the cake list."

Brooke isn't the only star to have raved about Cruise's coconut cake.

Back in January, Tom Hanks appeared on an episode of Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals to share that the actor’s coveted cake would be included in his last meal.

The "Forest Gump" star claimed that the bundt is "so great you can really only have it once a year."

According to Hanks, everyone in his production company's office eagerly awaits the arrival of the cake every holiday season.

"They start eyeing what mail has come in? Is the big box coming in? Are we getting, what has essentially been called, the Tom Cruise cake?" he joked.