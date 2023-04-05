Christina Aguilera Details Sex Life on Call Her Daddy Podcast: 'No Shame In the Game'

Instagram

The pop star reveals her favorite positions and best "skills," before opening up about sex on airplanes, losing her virginity and dating famous men.

Christina Aguilera sat down for her first ever podcast interview on this week's Call Her Daddy -- and she did not hold back as she opened up in detail to host Alex Cooper about her sex life.

The "Dirrty" singer recently joined forces with Playground, a "sexual wellness" brand specializing in personal lubricants. Speaking about the partnership on the podcast, she said her goal is to make more women "feel safe enough to talk about their sexuality" and foster sex-positivity -- adding, "there's no shame in the game."

With that in mind, the pop star was very upfront about her own sexuality during the interview, opening up about her own interests, her sexual history and what it's like dating in the public eye. Fair warning: Things are about to get a little explicit.

"I love getting into it and how everyone operates," Aguilera said when asked what excites her about sexuality. "How much of a freak are you? How much of a submissive are you? What is your playground? Sex is fun and knowing your body is so important and you're only gonna know your body when you spend time with yourself first, so you know what to ask for from your partner and what you like."

After saying she's no stranger to using toys -- including a "pocked-sized one I could pack on my bag on an airplane" -- Aguilera was asked to reveal her "best skill" in the bedroom.

"It's gotta be blowjobs. I love a blowjob. I enjoy it. I had a lot of male friends ... I grew up around them, so I know every different part and the sensitive areas. I literally enjoy it," she shared. "I know some women don't like it, but I don't know man, it's a turn-on."

"I think there's something to be said, after you put in the hard work, I think swallowing is a good thing, it's got a lot of protein," she then added with a laugh. "I'm a promoter of the swallow. I didn't put in that hard work for nothing. It should be fun, as long as you feel good and safe with your partner."

The 42-year-old mother of two -- who has been with partner Matthew Rutler since 2010 -- said she still had "a lot of things to explore" on her personal "to-do list," explaining that it sometimes can be hard to get intimate when you have kids. "Sometimes it's been like, 'Oh, okay and you're here, amazing,'" she quipped, adding, "It's a lot of things, but something you have to make time for."

Aguilera got pretty specific again when asked to name her three favorite sexual positions, prefacing her answer that it "depends on the mood."

"Sometimes it's nice early in the morning, from the side, there's holding involved, spooning involved. Some good doggy sometimes, in the shower there's been some good times. There's the studio soundboard, I've been bent over there a couple times," she revealed, telling fans to use their imaginations. "Plane can be fun, we've definitely hid some things under the blanket. I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times, in so many situations."

When Cooper asked if she was referring to instances on a private plane, Christina specified, "No, I'm not actually." She added, "On international flights, they turn the light off, get blankets ... you gotta wait until everyone's going to sleep."

Aguilera also reflected on her earlier days in the industry, after being asked what it was like for her to date while being in the public eye back in the 2000s. Though she said she "didn't really have time" for anything serious back then," she added her "persona" probably gave some people the wrong impression of her.

"It's so funny I gave this persona because I probably was like the last person to lose my virginity. It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing 'Dirrty,'" she explained. "It's more of a funny thing looking backwards ... I had certain dancers that were close ... you're traveling a lot and you have accessibility to only so many things. It is what it is. I mean, yeah ... a lot of things like, yeah, maybe I should have realized he wasn't looking at me, he wasn't interested in me, he was looking at him. There's a a lot of things. I feel bad for my younger self."

She was also asked about her lack of famous men on her "roster," as Cooper wondered whether she proactively stayed away from famous men or was just good at keeping them secret.

"I've had my experiences, but I also like, my life is hectic enough and this is a very narcissistic industry and my anxieties couldn't take somebody that did the exact same things I did and ran around and traveled," she said. "I know how this goes. I'm too vulnerable for this, I'm too sensitive to be so paranoid. This business is very demanding, it's a lot and yeah, I've definitely not been into the celebrity thing."

Aguilera also said she was never interested in dating another celebrity to stay "relevant" or for press, saying, "If it's not real to me and authentic, I can't do it. I can't force something as personal as that."