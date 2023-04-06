Emily Ratajkowski Addresses Those Harry Styles Kissing Pics

Getty

After photos emerged of her locking lips with the pop star in Tokyo, Ratajkowski responds to the LA Times while in Japan

According to Emily Ratajkowski her steamy makeout session in the streets of Tokyo with none other than Harry Styles (all caught on camera) can be chalked up to "sometimes things just happen."

During a conversation with the Los Angeles Times in early March, the model told the publication she was not even in the headspace to be talking about dating.

"I'm really just not thinking about guys," Ratajkowski said at the time. "I'm working, I'm a single mom. I've been so busy that it's easy not to think about."

However, as the Times noted, two weeks later paparazzi photos hit the internet of her and the former One Directioner locked in a passionate embrace.

Social media sleuths swiftly began resurfacing photos of Ratajkowski dancing with her friend and Styles' ex Olivia Wilde at one of the pop star's concerts — in addition to unfounded rumors of a threesome.

So, of course, the Times reached back out to the model who was in Japan.

"There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]," she told the publication via a voice note. "I'm definitely still not thinking about guys."

However, she added: "Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."

According to TMZ, Ratajkowski may have been seeing Styles for longer than their apparently "accidental" makeout session — with the outlet speculating the duo could have been dating for months.

Earlier this year, the model had a very public dalliance with comedian Eric André. These romances come after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she shares two-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.