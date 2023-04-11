American Idol 5th Judge Mystery: Top 24 Expands to 26 in Twist -- So Why Are There Only 25?

ABC

Katy Perry says Top 24 is now 26 (but no one seems to notice we've only seen 25) -- we reveal likely number 26 and why they were missing!

The judges pulled a fast one on us by expanding the Top 24 by two by the time the night was through on "American Idol" -- but not before sending some more favorites home, including possibly the biggest and brightest personality of the season!

At least that ousted contestant took the news well, in between bouts of sobbing. Here's hoping they find their confidence and return in a future season.

They weren't the only shock departure, either, as yet another Platinum Ticket holder failed to make it to America's vote after taking a huge risk with their Showstopper performance.

They were a lot of risk-takers tonight, and not all of them paid off. In fact, those risks are why a lot of our early favorites whose auditions we'll probably remember for years to come will be couch surfing with us as the rest of the season plays out.

The biggest mystery of this whole week, though, is that by the time we were all done tabulating and tracking who advanced and who didn't … there were only 25 singers revealed in that shiny new Top 26. So who's the missing "Idol"? We'll dig into that after the rest of the Top 26 is revealed ... and what we suspect happened!

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

And just for fun, I'm going to rank the performances from worst to first to see who my favorites are each week. That way I can see who's the best and then see how they fare as the season progresses.

SHOWSTOPPERS

Kya Monee'

[[See Mikenley Brown below for combined video]]

("The Climb," Miley Cyrus - 21, Austin, TX) This is the round where Kya got cut two years ago, so she had a lot of anxiety heading into it. We didn't get a lot of this performance, but what we did hear felt a little thin. On an anthem like this, we should feel that build (dare we say that climb?) and it just wasn't there. She still felt a little young and out of her league to us.

Results: Going Home

Preston Duffee

("Crazy Town," Jason Aldean - 21, Hartsville, SC) We loved the energy Preston brought to the stage, but the vocals themselves weren't nearly as dynamic. It still seems as if he peaked in his audition. There's a lot of heart in him that we haven't seen since then. We get there's an appeal and market for these uptempo country jams, but his voice didn't have the kind of kinetic energy you usually hear on them. It was almost like he was a little sleepy or someone who'd never gone uptempo before getting thrown into it unprepared. The voice was just a little off and lacking enough energy for us.

Results: Going Home

Caroline Kole

[[See Mikenley Brown below for combined video]]

("Iris," Goo Goo Dolls - 25, Nashville, TN) Caroline went big on this song, but her voice did not follow suit. The song almost immediately swallowed her up, leaving her sounding small in the short bits that we heard. It was as if she was fighting to match the intensity of the track and losing. There was nothing particularly wrong with her notes or her tone, but it didn't come together like an undeniable force -- and that's what you need at this stage.

Results: Going Home

Trey Louis

("Waiting for the Thunder," Blackberry Smoke - 21, Santa Fe, TX) Trey has this incredible tenor to his voice, but it's his ability to connect and make smart choices with how to use it -- instinctually, mind you -- that makes him special. This song was all pedal-to-the-medal and left his voice in this one narrow lane just about the whole time. It's still a great tone, but it was almost a monotone delivery that left us feeling kind of flat … like some of his notes. This was easily the biggest flop of his "American Idol" journey. He was great presentation, just not so much with the voice. But his is a talent that's hard to deny and a unique personality to go with it, so one blip like this shouldn't undo all that's come before.

Alas, though, it did. As expected, Tray was all class in his departure, applauding the journey for helping him find himself and what he wants to do with himself. He touched our hearts when he revealed that he'd been a survivor of a school shooting, but it was even more heartening to hear that he found himself through this journey, a self he said he'd lost after that shooting. He's so new to this path in life and still so young -- it was his first time on a stage with a band -- he could easily come back in a future season, or bypass this show altogether and still make a career out of music.

Results: Going Home

Hannah Nicolaisen

("I Don't Want to Be," Gavin DeGraw - 23, Houston, TX) Hannah didn't quite have the energy or the notes all lined up the way she wanted them for this performance. She did make a bold decision to rock out on this one, and we always applaud a bold move that shows another side. We're just not sure this moment rose to the level of expectation this volleyball champion is used to in her life. She has a charm about her and is likable, but that wasn't the kind of performance that makes you pick up your phone, or talk about it the next day. She can deliver that kind of moment -- we've seen it before -- and we suspect that's what saved her.

Results: Top 24

Marybeth Byrd

("Flat on the Floor," Carrie Underwood - 21, Armorel, AR) Marybeth's bottom end left something to be desired, as if she didn't feel natural in those lower notes. When she did break out, there were some surprising and really strong moments, but the overall piece didn't have quite the command that Carrie delivers. In fact, we hated to even have the thought creep in, but we were getting karaoke vibes a bit during the first two thirds. Very talented karaoke, but karaoke nonetheless. We think she may have stretched a bit too far on this one. There's talent inside of her, but this wasn't the best showcase of it.

Results: Top 24

Mikenley Brown

("The Joke," Brandi Carlile - 17, New Castle, IN) We didn't get this whole performance, but we were pleased with what she did give. There were layers of intensity as needed and a nice tenderness in the end. It's hard to say if she was able to deliver the passion of the piece in a couple of lines, but we were impressed with what they did allow us to see.

Results: Going Home

Cam Amen

("The Impossible Dream (The Quest)," from "Man of La Mancha" - 27, Omaha, NE) A Platinum Ticket holder, Cam shared that he'd just found out his girlfriend was pregnant, adding an extra layer of pressure. Lionel called him out for getting in his head (and his own way) from the moment he got that ticket. Rather than build him up and give him confidence, it apparently gave him imposter syndrome and filled him with self-doubt.

He was seeking redemption after an on-stage breakdown during the Duets Round and singing a song he was pumped about as he felt it told his story. Vocally he was again on point, but he had almost zero charisma and stage presence. We couldn't see in his face or presentation at all that he was enjoying this, that the song has personal meaning to him, that the message resonates. It's all insecurity and it was crippling what could have been a magical performance. It left us mixed with how to react. If we closed our eyes, it was very pretty, but watching it left us flat.

Results: Going Home

Mariah Faith

("I Ain't Living Long Like This," Waylon Jennings - 21, Conway, SC) Mariah took a left turn for this performance, proud of herself for moving around more than she ever had and delivering something tonally different, as well. It was certainly a departure from the soulful country that mesmerized us all season long so far (and landed her on stage with last season's winner and runner-up), and we're not sure it was necessarily a home run for her. We won't call it a swing-and-a-miss, but it probably wasn't more than a double (to stretch a metaphor beyond tolerance). She's still a likable personality, but if this was the first and only time someone had seen her, they might not remember her by the time the next person finished. Luckily for her, the judges look at the whole journey and she's a pretty special and unique artist.

Results: Top 24

Oliver Steele

("Everybody Wants to Rule the World," Tears for Fears - 25, Mount Juliet, TN) We know this meant a lot to Oliver, but it was incredibly distracting how much he was intently looking up toward the judges in their skybox. It took away a bit from his connection with the audience. We did enjoy his stripped down take on this '80s classic, with a bit of grit and gumption tossed into the mix. It was a mellow coffeehouse vibe with a very nice groove, though we'd have liked to see him seek a moment here and there. And we'd have liked a little more focus (maybe if the judges hadn't been visible, he'd have been able to stop looking over to them). He's an interesting enough artist, though, that there should be room for his vision.

We really appreciated the judges seeing what we were seeing, Oliver seeking their validation, and telling him that he doesn't need to look to his heroes to know that he's good enough or that he is enough. He can be his own hero. It's also a good reminder to focus on the here and now and fully immerse himself in the moment and the music. It will only make him stronger.

Results: Top 24

Dawson Wayne

("Flying," Cody Fry - 21, San Antonio, TX) Dawson fashions himself more of a storyteller than a wailer, but he's got a pretty big voice in there when he wants it. Underneath it, though, is that storyteller that he sees himself. It was so evident throughout his journey and again here when he really told every line of this song to the audience in the most beautiful and sincere way. There's an earnestness in the way he performs that makes you quiet down to take in what he's delivering, which is a rare gift in itself. It makes for an unexpected artist, which is such a treat.

Results: Top 24

Nailyah Serenity

("Superstar," Luther Vandross - 22, Charlotte, NC) She has such a rich tone to her voice, it's this full-breathed beast that rips through the noise and demands you take a moment to listen. She didn't hit every big note she went for, but there were plenty that she did nail. A falsetto run was something new as she continued to offer up new facets to her talent. Add to that her dynamic ability to own the moment with her presence and you've got someone who's got a real shot of connecting with audiences.

Results: Top 24

Elijah McCormick

("Believe for It," CeCe WInans - 21, Raeford, NC) America's Platinum Ticket holder had a lot of pressure (and support) on him as he hit that stage. Coming back from nearly dying was a miracle in itself and that experience informed his choice here. Throughout his performance, it even felt like his voice had so much more it wanted to do, like he was pulling back on the reins, pumping the brakes on all that power he has. We were hoping for him to cut loose … but tastefully. He reminds us in some ways of Willie Spence and Ruben Studdard in just how powerful his voice is in that effortless way. As he gains better control of it and can make it do his bidding, he's going to be a real powerhouse.

Results: Top 24

Emma Busse

("Chasing Pavements," Adele - 20, Vancouver, BC) Theater kid Emma lost herself in this one and it was so beautiful to watch. Her voice on the low end where Adele breaks our hearts was mesmerizing. It's not an easy place to go and really sell the emotion, but Emma was all about it. She chose her moments after the song broke out and really gave us some great notes. Even her rising crescendo sustained note was beautifully paced, landing perfectly. This was an unexpected performance that really showed a lot of musical range and potential. She's got dark horse contender written all over her.

Results: Top 24

FACE-OFF

Paige Anne v Megan Danielle

Picking up where Sunday night's episode ended, we are re-presenting here what we'd written then, adding Megan's Sing-Off performance comments so we are presenting the whole experience from start to finish.

(Paige's Showstopper: "California Dreamin'," The Mamas & The Papas - 16, Idaho Falls, ID) Paige wasn't feeling her best and so she did her Showstopper performance from her hotel room. The poor judges had to huddle around a phone just to see and hear her, and there was definitely a tinny quality to the audio. It didn't quite work, and certainly wasn't the kind of showcase wow moment Paige was looking for. But she does have a beautiful tone and brought an ethereal and almost haunting quality to the song, which suited the moment perfectly. Could it translate through a phone, though, enough to carry her through?

(Megan's Showstopper: "Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga - 20, Douglasville, GA) The scratch in Megan's voice is everything. Whether she's singing lyrics or just wailing because she (maybe) forgot some of them, Megan managed to hold the crowd in her hand. She's got power and control and that beautifully authentic grit that injects that extra dose of truth into what she's singing. Megan is a storyteller with an incredible instrument, but we're not sure she has any idea how good she is.

(Sing-Off: "Everything I Wanted," Adele) Paige had this stunningly gorgeous tone throughout this make-or-break performance. She lost her way a bit on the higher notes toward the end, but overall, this was a beautiful moment. Her voice is so rich and mature for such a young age, and she really shined in this intimate spotlight. Then Megan stood up and … that was it! We have to wait until Monday night's show to see how it plays out.

As with every other time she sings, Megan manages to evoke real emotion with her performances. She tapped into that effortlessly throughout this piece. Add to that her beautiful falsetto, that hint of grit in her voice that comes so naturally and just aches in all the right places, and this was yet another reason why Megan is just one of the most exciting voices in the competition this season. Even Paige was enamored.

Results: Megan in Top 24, Paige Going Home

Elise Kristine v Olivia Soli

(Elise's Showstopper: "Feeling Good," Nina Simone - 18, Issaquah, WA) Elise sang some notes Katy said she'd never even heard before. She was not wrong, either. Elisa definitely took the roof off the place with incredible vocal control, runs and high notes no one was expecting in one run up toward the end. This was the kind of undeniable vocal performance that, paired with what we've seen from her before, had us wondering why she would ever be in a showdown. We get you have to fill certain quotas of singer types, but some voices you can't deny, categories be damned!

(Olivia's Showstopper: "All by Myself," Céline Dion - 20, Los Angeles, CA) Olivia hit that big note you know is coming on this song, but we could feel her thinking about it in all the moments before she got there. Once she nailed it, she relaxed and the whole performance got a lot stronger. She's got a big old voice and she definitely has control of it, but she wasn't completely confident in herself on that stage with a song this big. It was a great risk to take because she nailed it, but she needed to believe she could even before it happened.

As it turns out, we were faked out and this was no showdown at all. Instead, they both landed in the Top 24, which is completely deserving. Olivia has some room to grow in confidence and really find herself, but we're still mesmerized by her take on "Hello" in the audition round If she can tap into that confidence, she's got it. As for Elish, she's alread got it. All of it.

Results: Both in Top 24

Matt Wilson v Colin Stough v Iam Tongi

At this point, we were scratching our heads in frustration as these are three of the season's most exciting contestants and there was only one spot left. At the same time, they'd been teasing a twist and this was the final moment of the night. Who would want to leave things on a negative note?

(Matt's Showstopper: "Forever," Chris Brown - 21, Buffalo, NY) His voice was a little shaky, but we could hear that smooth R&B tone in there. The growth in his belief and confidence was palpable in this performance. He's still got room to grow to tighten up his pitch and vocals a bit, but he really made the most of this moment. His stage presence was great, hopping a bit and really feeling his way through the track. It was a great way to say, "Look how far I've come and imagine how much further I can go."

(Colin's Showstopper: "Cold," Chris Stapleton - 18, Amory, MS) Colin is one of this season's most authentic and believable singers. And he has no idea how good he is. No bells and whistles, he just delivered the melody and we believed him. It sounded professional level already on that chorus; almost like he'd just stepped out of a recording studio. Colin is the real deal and definitely the kind of kid fans root for and vote for -- especially in recent seasons. We can't wait to see how he grows (because how could he not go through, right?)

(Iam's Showstopper: "The Sound of Silence," Simon & Garfunkel - 18, Kahuku, HI) Iam is such a sweetheart, and we don't mean just as a person. If it's possible for a singer to be a sweetheart, that's what he is. There's a sweet innocence to his performances that touches your heart whether you know his story or not. It's so sincere. This song was all heart, performed with a beautiful subtlety that nevertheless filled the entire room. He's the guy you're rooting for half because of his incredibly humble spirit and half because he touches you with his talent. Both halves are pretty powerful.

Another Sing-Off fake-out, the judges instead decided to break their own rules, and the show a bit, by expanding their Top 24 to accommodate all this talent. Then, to prepare them for next week's performance in Hawai'i, Iam got another showcase moment as he led the Top 26 in singing Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's take on "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" … and yes, it was beautiful!

The only problem is that we've only seen 25 people advance so far. So who was missing and what happened?

Results: All Three in Top 26

THE CASE OF THE MISSING SINGER

ABC

With a huge assist from the sleuths online (particularly social media and the longtime "Idol" experts over at MJ's Big Blog), we agree it could be one Beckett Rex (18, Ojai, CA) as part of the closing singalong with the rest of the Top 26. The son of Malcolm McDowell was purportedly a strong contender, per MJ's, but there's been no sign of him this season, suggesting he may have dropped out before final edits.

It certainly looks as if he likely is our missing contestant, based on his distinctive red hairstyle (check out his Instagram) -- or a great photobomber. He even appears to show up in one of the official ABC press photos (you can see a person with red hair peeking out way in the back between Nutsa and Mariah Faith above who doesn't look like anyone we saw advance).

If it's not Beckett, it at the very least appears that this redhead was at one point part of the Top 26 but is no longer, and their entire journey has been scrubbed from the edit, which is a pretty aggressive decision considering contestants have dropped out before (and even this season).

So why did nobody from the judges to Ryan Seacrest to even a text blurb on the screen acknowledge that we were missing one person and had only seen 25 of the 26 artists who will sing for our votes in Hawai'i next week?

As it turns out, they may well have spoiled this answer, too, because the teaser for next week's Top 26 performances features a pretty distinct shot of a singer we just saw get eliminated at the top of the show tonight -- Paige Anne!

We couldn't be happier with this, as Paige Anne was the only singer in a Sing-Off to actually get eliminated, and she really did deliver a showstopping performance in that moment. Her voice is every bit as good as the rest of the Top 26 and she's got grace and poise beyond her years as a performer. So why wasn't she announced as in this week?

We get not doing it at the top because that whole Sing-Off had already been filmed and it would kill the drama. But we could have cut away for a moment after the three guys made it at the end to share that there was still one spot to be filled after someone had to depart the competition. Then, we could have gotten the euphoric call as they filled Paige in on the news. Probably, though, because she wasn't part of the Top 26 celebration, they decided to just save that for a "twist" next week.

So until they make it official, we'll say welcome to Paige Anne, a worthy competitor in the Top 26, and we wish Rex Beckett well. Considering he's been scrubbed so far, it seems like they're not going to mention him at all.

So how are they going to explain Paige Anne suddenly being in the competition after getting so visibly eliminated? We can't wait to find out -- or maybe they'll just not say anything and hope we don't notice!