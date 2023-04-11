Britney Spears Calls Out Trainer for Saying She Needs 'Younger Body Back,' Leaving Her in Tears

Instagram

Pop star Britney Spears takes aim at paparazzi for taking unflattering pics of her body and shares the hurtful comments she received from a personal trainer when she sought help.

Britney Spears is speaking out about how the press impacts her relationship with her body, and how that insecurity only got worse when she reached out to a personal trainer.

In a new video that featured, of course, the pop star dancing and twirling, Spears offered up a lengthy post about a recent paparazzi experience that left her feeling unhappy with how her body looked in their photos.

"My car broke down the other day and I got out telling Hesam [Sam Asghari] to come on my side and the paps were there and took pics 🙄🙄🙄," wrote the "Toxic" singer. "I looked like an idiot !!! My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself."

Acknowledging that she knows her body isn't perfect, she nevertheless isn't happy as she believes the paparazzi try to find the most unflattering images possible to use, which only exacerbates her feelings about her physique.

She went on to describe a toxic encounter she had with a personal trainer a couple of months ago that left her in tears. "The first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back," wrote Spears.

"Why the hell did she do that ???" she continued. "It made me cry."

The singer went on to explain that she instead took it upon herself to address her fitness by establishing a workout regime. She then said the only reason she's sharing any of this is "because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take."

"God knows my body ain’t perfect but I did want to share what my body looks like at the moment," Spears wrote. "I worked my a-- off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile … Yup, y’all got it … I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and b----, I’m just getting started 😉😉😉."