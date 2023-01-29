Britney Spears Left Instagram Over Trolls Saying She 'Looked Like an Idiot' and 'Crazy'

Instagram

"It really was uncalled for," Britney says of fans calling police for a wellness check in response. "I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!"

Britney Spears' Instagram page is back up and running after she'd previously taken it down, and her fans called police to her house for a wellness check in response.

Clearly frustrated by this reaction, Spears took to Twitter on Saturday to explain why she took down the social media platform in the first place, and what she thinks of her fans calling the police on her.

"I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy," Spears wrote as party of a lengthy thread of tweets.

She said it "disturbed" her to see the news media picking up the story, adding, "Yep it hurt my feelings. I'm sensitive."

She went on to say she was "shocked as hell" that some fans reacted to her taking down her Instagram by calling the police to go to her house for a wellness check. This is not the first time Spears has deleted her IG account, nor is she the only celeb who has done this.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office told TMZ they started receiving calls about Spears around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, and followed up out of "an abundance of caution." They determined there was no reason for concern.

"It really was uncalled for," Spears said of fans calling the police. "I adore my fans but those who did that aren't real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!"

She then shared a story about an encounter with drunken girls at a restaurant who "got right in my face," and that she stood up for herself and told them to "please get the f--- away from me."

"With that said, please again know I'm doing the best I can," Spears concluded her messages. "I'm alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day - a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you !!!"

Spears had previously addressed the call in a post to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, as captured by TMZ, where she emphasized that she felt her privacy was invaded by fans calling the police.