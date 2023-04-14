Khloe Kardashian Shares Tribute to Daughter True Thompson on 5th Birthday

Instagram

"I have been blessed," says Khloe a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her daughter True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian is telling the world how much love she has for her daughter, True Thompson.

The "Kardashians" star took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a sweet birthday post for her daughter, who just turned five, accompanied with adorable pictures of True from her birthday party on April 1st. The lavish, "Octonauts" themed party which was attended by the usual Kardashian clique and their children.

"True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years," wrote Khloe. "I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls."

"I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with," continued the reality TV icon. "I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you."

True is the daughter of Khloe and Tristan Thompson, who split in early 2019 but appeared to get back together later that year, but split again in 2021 amid various cheating scandals involving the NBA player.

The ex-couple also have a second child together through a surrogate. While Khloe has shared a few images of her son on Instagram, little more is known about him, except that his name starts with a T.

However it's clear that Khloe has nothing but love to share for her children.

"You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!" said the Good American founder.