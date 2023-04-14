Teddi Mellencamp Reacts to Tamra Judge's Daughter's 'Armed Man' Lockdown Scare at School

Getty

Teddi Mellencamp is speaking up about gun safety.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum took to her Instagram Story to stick by her "Two Ts in a Pod" co-host, Tamra Judge, after she revealed her daughter Sophia Barney went into temporary lockdown at school after an armed man came onto campus.

"What happened with [Tamara Judge's] daughter today was horrible. I am so glad she is safe" the 41-year-old Bravolebrity wrote. "No child should feel unsafe in school. And no parent should worry for the safety of their child while there."

"We have to fix this!" Mellencamp added.

On Thursday, the 55-year-old "Real Housewives of Orange County" personality shared a screenshot of "the text no parent wants to get" where her 17-year-old daughter informed her that her school was going into lockdown.

"You get the text, and you're so helpless," Judge cried in an emotional video to her Story. "There's nothing you can do in this f---ing world. I'm so sick of it. I'm so sick of what's going on. My daughter now doesn't want to go back to school. It's her senior year... It's got to stop!"

She continued, "Everything's okay, and they caught the guy. But there was somebody that came into my daughter's school today, and they put them in lockdown. He did have a weapon. The kids are traumatized, the teachers are traumatized."

"They had the students barricade the door with bookshelves, they were laying on the floor. One teacher handed out hammers, another one had a fire extinguisher, ready to go after somebody," the reality star noted. "Kids were crying, 'I don't want to die.'"

As reported by KTLA, the suspect was immediately stopped by campus police on Thursday morning and the man allegedly claimed he was armed with a weapon.