All The Bravo Couples Who Have Broken Up in 2023

Bravo reality shows are guaranteed to bring the drama so it’s no surprise that many of the relationships that play out on TV are pretty tumultuous.

In just the first three months of the year alone, there have already been quite a few major breakups within Bravo's franchises.

From "Vanderpump Rules" scandals to "Real Housewives" divorces, multiple fan favorite couples have decided to call it quits. Although the news of these splits are still fresh, it will all be broadcast on Bravo in no time!

In one of the most shocking Bravo scandals, "Vanderpump Rules" stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval ended their nine year relationship amid rumors that Tom had allegedly been having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Tom and Raquel are said to have been hooking up since the summer of 2022, at least six months prior to Tom and Ariana's split. Sleuthing fans pointed out that they may have even been dropping hints about their affair all along, from matching jewelry to Halloween costumes. Lala Kent even says she had major suspicions all along . Meanwhile, their former castmate Jax Taylor says he believes it wasn't the first time Tom had cheated .

Following news of the cheating scandal, Tom issued an apology, telling fans that he understood their "anger" and "disappointment" towards him. He also asked that his business partner Tom Schwartz, employees, friends and family be left out of the situation.

Eva Marcille, who was formerly a cast member on "Real Housewives of Atlanta," recently announced that she and her husband Michael Sterling were separating after four years of marriage. Eva, who shares two children with Michael, said the decision to split was not an easy one.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting. Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time," Eva told People in a statement.

In October 2022, "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby met "Summer House" cast member Luke Gulbranson. The pair soon began dating but their relationship was short-lived. In January, Ashley confirmed that she and Luke were "not romantically involved anymore." She explained that it hadn’t been the right time for the couple as her life has been "very complicated" stemming from divorce from ex Michael Darby.

"It’s not really about Luke, but [Michael and I] just have a hard time period with co-parenting and with separating. It’s my situation with Michael that affected Luke and …He was a trooper but ultimately it’s just not there," Ashley said on " Watch What Happens Live ."

Former "Real Housewives of Miami" star Joanna Krupa and her husband Douglas Nunes filed for divorce in March. The couple had been married since 2018 and share a three-year-old daughter, Asha-Leigh. According to court documents filed by Douglas, the pair separated in January and listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for divorce. In a statement on Instagram, Joanna shared that they planned to remain close.

"My husband and I have made a joint decision to get separated. We have a private agreement between us that is our business and we are moving forward as friends and still live daily as a family for our daughter whom we both place before ourselves. For the sake of my family I will not comment further on this only to say each of us is committed to assuring the other's happiness so we can be the best parents possible as we move forward," Joanna wrote .

Back in February, former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Falynn Pina announced she was ending her engagement to fiancé Jaylan Banks. The couple had been engaged for over a year and share a daughter who was born in November 2021. Falynn and Jaylan’s split came just a month after they shared that they had suffered a pregnancy loss .

"It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple. Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as friends and family will never be broken. We ask for privacy at this time," the pair wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In early March, Drew Sidora from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" announced she was splitting from her husband of almost nine years, Ralph Pittman. The couple got married in 2014 and went on to welcome two children together. In a statement, Drew shared that she had fought for her marriage but ultimately it didn’t work out.