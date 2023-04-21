Martin Lawrence Shares Jamie Foxx Health Update Amid Hospitalization

Getty

The update comes after Jamie's daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed the actor was hospitalized due to an unnamed "medical complication."

Martin Lawrence says Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery.

The 58-year-old's update on the "Django Unchained" star comes after Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx announced he suffered a "medical complication" that landed him in the hospital.

"I hear he's doing better," Lawrence said in an interview with Extra. "My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."

In a statement shared to Instagram on April 12, Corinne revealed Foxx was "already on his way to recovery" on behalf of the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," it read. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Following the news, the Academy Award winner received well wishes from various celebrity friends and co-stars.

Among them was Kerry Washington, who showed appreciation for her frequent collaborator and "movie huzbin."

Last week, the "Scandal" actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the red carpet of their 2004 film "Ray."

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," Washington captioned the post. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾".

LeBron James also took to Twitter to dedicate his kind sentiments to Foxx, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx," he wrote. "Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

The "Rio" star also received a tribute post from his former "The Jamie Foxx Show" co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

"This an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx," she wrote on Instagram. "J, I love you so much!!! I want & need you to get better soon, sending you light love and prayers."