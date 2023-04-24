Why Madison Beer Is Opening Up About Her Mental Health In New Memoir

Getty

"I just wanted to make someone out there feel less alone."

Madison Beer is making sure that no one feels alone, and she's sharing her experiences with mental health to try and help fans just like her.

Ahead of the release of her memoir, "The Half of It," Madison went on "Good Morning America" to share more information on her mental health journey and why she wants to share her experiences. Per the publisher, Beer opens up about dealing with a nude photo leak as a teenager, "battling suicidal thoughts" and "reckoning with mass hate online" in the book.

"Growing up in the industry a bit, I was told to always put on a brave face and not let anyone know that things get to you, or that you get tired or maybe want a break," shared the 24-year-old singer. "As I've gotten slightly older, I want to be transparent with people that it's okay to take a break. It's okay to be overwhelmed, it's okay to say no and make time for yourself."

When asked by host Linsey Davis why she decided to "let it all out," Beer responded that it was mainly because of how alone she felt during her own periods of struggle.

"I have an Instagram that's kind of private that I talk to my core fans on," revealed Beer. "And I'll meet some of them and they'll tell me how much things like that and opening up about mental health stuff has helped them, so I figured why not do it on a bigger scale and not just keep it for this small amount of people."

"I just wanted to make someone out there feel less alone in their potential hard times," she added, before noting how music has also been a "through-line and silver lining" in her life.

Back in February, Beer shared her inspiration behind her memoir and explained why she chose now to tell her story in an interview with People.

"I really wanted to write this book now because I thought sharing some of the ups and downs in my life might be able to help other people navigate and relate," she said at the time.

Madison continued, "I hope by sharing my honest journey that perhaps someone that wanted to hide behind a keyboard to be mean or poke fun at someone else's expense thinks twice before they hit 'send.' I hope that we can find the strength to support each other and that we can work to treat others in the way we would want to be treated."

"The Half of It" will be released on April 25.