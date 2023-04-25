Crystal Kung Minkoff 'Checked' Herself After Considering Ozempic Amid Eating Disorder Recovery

Getty

Crystal Kung Minkoff is opening up about the difficulties of recovering from an eating disorder.

The 40-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star got real about how diet and weight loss fads have affected her struggles with her body image. When she was asked if she had ever considered taking Ozempic at the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala on Saturday, Kung Minkoff admitted that the thought had crossed her mind.

"Of course I've thought about it," she admitted in an interview with Page Six. "But it's not a good place for me, personally, for my recovery."

"From someone who has struggled [with an eating disorder] their whole life, I've always looked for things to fix it for me," the Bravolebrity said. "I've never judged or looked down on anyone that finds different avenues for [weight loss]. I would be lying if [I said] I haven't thought about it."

Kung Minkoff, who has been open about her battle with bulimia, continued, "And then I have to check myself if that's right for my recovery and I'm in a very specific situation."

Ozempic is an antidiabetic and anti-obesity drug that has become popular in Hollywood circles for its weight loss benefits.

"From what I understand, there's a shortage for people with diabetes, in which case I think people should completely stop using it … for just vanity if that's really the case," the "Forbidden Kingdom" actress noted.

She explained, "That's my issue with it. It's really about making sure people who really need it first get it. Other than that, it's really people's decision. It can be private, it can be public, it's on them."

Though she's now in a "really good place" with her recovery, Kung Minkoff confessed she felt uncertain about opening up about her struggles on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"Obviously, it became a big deal last year," she said. "Even though there was a lot of chuckles about it, it brings awareness, and that's ultimately what they want and I think it's awesome."