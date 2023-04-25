John Mulaney Reveals Pete Davidson Was First to Call Him in Rehab

Getty

John Mulaney is opening up about the support he's received from Pete Davidson during his journey with sobriety.

In his latest Netflix comedy special, "John Mulaney: Baby J," the 40-year-old stand-up comedian revealed he had been admitted into rehab for a few hours when he received a call from the "King of Staten Island" star.

Davidson was unable to attend what Mulaney had described as his "star-studded intervention" in 2020 as he was traveling at the time. When the 29-year-old learned the "Big Mouth" star had been admitted, he called to make sure his friend was okay.

According to Mulaney, Pete frequently changes his phone number and often sends a text with a selfie as proof of identity. At one point, the comedian recalled having "nine Pete Davidsons saved" in his phone. When that became "too many Pete Davidsons," the "Saturday Night Live" alum began saving his new numbers under the names of increasingly famous actors.

At the time of John's admission, the "Bupkis" actor was saved under "Al Pacino," which led the nurse on duty to urgently wake him from his sedative induced sleep after five missed calls from the Academy Award winner.

"What the nurse sees on the phone, is that this unconscious patient is getting not one, not two, but five missed calls from Oscar winner Al Pacino," he recalled. "So, she f--king wakes me up. I don't blame her, I would have been so curious."

Mulaney also clarified to the audience that he has "never done drugs with Pete," to dispel any public speculation after the "Live From New York" comedian expressed concern that people may "blame" him for John's addiction.

"No one's going to blame you," Mulaney remembered reassuring Davidson over the phone.

"Some people suggested he and I did drugs together because he has tattoos and I am plain," the "Puss in Boots: Last Wish" actor explained. "I've never done drugs with Pete. He's always been very supportive of my sobriety."

Back in September 2021, Mulaney first revealed how Seth Meyers and other friends had staged an intervention in 2020 during an appearance on "Late Night."