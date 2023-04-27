Mauricio Umanksy Claims Ken Todd Snubbed Him After Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump Feud

Getty

The 52-year-old reality star opened up about an awkward moment he allegedly had with the 77-year-old restaurateur -- noting it was "a long time ago" -- following the fallout between their wives.

"I saw him after all of this s--- happened," Umansky told Us Weekly. "I went right up to him and gave him a hug and a handshake and he wouldn't shake my hand and he wouldn't hug me."

The real estate broker went on to say he didn’t understand why the old friends couldn't put aside their wives' differences when it came to their own relationship.

"To me, it's like, 'Well, wait a minute. You and I didn't do anything.' Like, this is bulls---" he continued, saying there was really "no option" for him and Todd to remain friends.

"I was gonna back my wife 100 percent of the way and Ken was gonna back his wife 100 percent of the way," he explained, adding that he still holds love for Todd. "We liked each other. I still like him. I mean, I don't have anything against him. I'm very much, you know, 'Whatever my wife says is right,'… but Ken's even more so."

During season nine of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards, 54, and Vanderpump, 62, had a falling out after their co-star Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from the Vanderpump Dog foundation and ended up giving the animal away. Many of their mutual co-stars accused the London native of causing more drama by leaking stories about the incident to the press -- an accusation she vehemently denied.

"For me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable," Vanderpump told fans in her Bravo TV blog in 2019. "I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life … guess what? I would believe them. That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished."