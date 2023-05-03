Kim Kardashian Reveals What North West Was Up To During The 2023 Met Gala

Getty/Instagram

While the 9-year-old was pictured leaving the hotel en route to the Met Gala with her mother she didn't attend the fashion party due to its strict 18+ age restriction

Kim Kardashian is never far from her daughter North West!

Though she may have arrived at the 2023 Met Gala solo, the 42-year-old Skims founder revealed that she had a special fan rooting for her as she ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

"This year I just wanted to feel glamorous. I really didn't feel the pressure," Kardashian said of her Schiaparelli pearl gown during an interview with Vogue on the carpet. "I just wanted to have a good time."

The reality star also revealed a pre-carpet ritual she has with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. "I took a shot before I came with my sisters. My daughter was in the room with me," she continued.

Though the 9-year-old was able to join her mother and her aunts for some festivities before the event -- and even was pictured leaving the hotel with her mother en route -- the daughter of Kim and Kayne West was missing on the carpet due to the fundraiser’s 18-and-up policy.

Instead, North was cheering for "The Kardashians" star from a distance. "She's actually in the car watching us all walk up the red carpet," the mom of four revealed. "So it was just a glamorous night."

On Monday night, North surprised her mother with a massage before she hit the red carpet at the Met Gala.

Kim shared a video on Instagram of her hotel room, covered in white rose petals and candles, all set up for a relaxing massage. "How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this to relax before the Met," she captioned her Story, giving viewers a tour of the room.

"Massages before the big day! Beautiful." she added.

Kardashian bared it all in a Schiaparelli dress made entirely of pearls which covered her most intimate parts and wore a champagne colored silky corset bodice and bra. The reality star finished her maximalist ensemble with a choker made of diamonds and pearls along with diamond stud earrings. She also fashioned herself in white sandals spotted with pearls and a matching anklet.

The theme for this year's Costume Institute exhibition is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late fashion designer. The dress code was both a simple prompt and a challenge to realize, asking guests to come dressed "in honor of Karl."