Mindy Kaling Talks Weight Loss Transformation As She Models New Swimwear Collection

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," the star told People while promoting her collab with Andie Swim.

Mindy Kaling is opening up about her new swimwear collaboration with Andie Swim and getting candid about her healthy lifestyle.

In an interview with People, the actress, writer and producer also shared her thoughts on the frequent comments about how she looks following her weight loss transformation.

When People asked if she "pays attention to all of the chatter" about her appearance, Kaling, 43, said, "I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering but sometimes it's just a little much, so I try not to tune into it."

"The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy," she added. "I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It's a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in."

"The Mindy Project" alum -- who is mom to daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2, -- opened up about her collaboration with Andie Swim, sharing that the swimwear pieces make her feel "young and carefree" and that many women -- including moms -- can feel good as well.

"It's not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit," Kaling explained. "I don't need to have a skirted bathing suit. These pieces make me feel young and carefree -- they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me," she added. "I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well."

See Kaling model in full collection in the gallery, above!

Meanwhile, People later told Kaling that she's in what they described as her "Hot Mindy Era" due to her recent fashion choices.

"When you say it like that, it does make me feel even hotter!" she said in reply. "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. And I really do love the ease with which I can get dressed in the morning. It doesn't take me a long time to get ready, which I love. And I feel great."

Kaling's collection with Andie Swim includes 33 items and retails from $52 to $128.

Per Andie, "The collection was designed with inclusivity top of mind and caters to all body types, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL. Mindy, a longtime fan of Andie, worked closely with the brand to ensure the collection is stylish, comfortable, and fits across every body type."