Celebrities Confess Favorite Sex Positions

Getty

From Zoe Saldana to Khloe to Rihanna to Amber Rose to Gwyneth Paltrow to Rachel Bilson to Jane Fonda ... these stars all shared how they like to get it on

What happens in the bedroom usually stays in the bedroom -- except for those select few celebrities who don't mind spilling the tea about their sex lives. In fact, some stars have gone as far as to dish the details about how they like to get down between the sheets. These celebs have actually shared their favorite positions while getting intimate and they don’t mind if the general public knows!

Here's what these 10 stars had to say about what goes on behind closed doors…

Rachel Bilson hasn't been shy about sharing about her sex life, recently admitting that she didn't have her first orgasm from sex until she was 38. As for her favorite position in the bedroom, Rachel says she’s into missionary but definitely isn't a fan of doggy style.

“I like missionary. I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top. But missionary is my favorite. I want to be f---ing manhandled," she said on the "Women On Top" podcast.

Khloé Kardashian loves an opportunity to get a workout in -- even in the bedroom. On her old blog, Khloé researched all the details about how many calories are burned while getting down and listed off some of her favorite positions. Khloé noted that one of her favorites was "reverse cowgirl" because it will "not only get the job done, it'll give your core a hardcore workout!"

She added, “I won't say no to a little doggy style action! Doggy style sex is actually a really great workout for your abs and arms. I'm not a missionary girl, and I don't belong in a missionary!!!"

When Zoe Saldaña was asked about her favorite position in the bedroom, she gave quite a few different answers. Zoe said she’s down for it all -- from missionary to standing up!

“I like missionary, and I like being on my knees too. And I love being on top. I love doggy style or standing up,” she said on “The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet,” adding that she has even more favorites that she’s keeping to herself.

Amber Rose got candid about her sex preferences on an episode of her show back in 2016. While talking with model Tyson Beckford, Amber admitted she wasn’t a big fan of morning sex and then listed off her favorite position.

"I feel like a lot of girls like it missionary but they never admit it because it just seems like you’re a lazy f--k. You know you like to lay on your back and take it!” she said on “The Amber Rose Show.”

Back in 2011, Rihanna opened up about what she likes in the bedroom, admitting that she prefers when her partner is the one to take charge. While she didn’t exactly reveal the position she favors, she did share other things she’s into.

“Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your shit. That’s sexy to me,” Rihanna told Rolling Stone.

Instagram

Sarah Silverman was straightforward when she was asked about what she likes in the bedroom. During an appearance on “The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet,” Sarah admitted she was a big fan of missionary.

"I do enjoy a good sound missionary-ing…and I like to be manhandled,” Sarah shared.

Jane Fonda got candid about her preferred positions while chatting with Amanda de Cadenet, explaining that things have changed for her a little bit as she’s gotten older -- and gotten a knee replacement.

“While I am quite flexible and I can kneel, it’s not quite as comfortable for me as it used to be before I had a fake knee. [I like to be] either lying down or sitting up on a couch with him coming on to me, no pun intended,” she said on “The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet.”

John Mayer says there’s a science to what works best in the bedroom. While chatting with Playboy, he discussed what he believed made him different from other men when it comes to his sex life.

“It's all about geometry. I'm sort of a scientist; it's about being obtuse with an angle. It's sort of this weird up-and-over thing. You gotta think ‘up and over,’” John said.

While discussing her sex life with her husband Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling got extremely candid about what goes on in the bedroom for the couple. From vajazzling to watching porn together, Tori hasn’t held anything back. And when it comes to her favorite position, Tori says she’s all about being on the bottom.

“I’m not a top, I am an aggressive bottom and I am very competitive,” she said on Dean’s “Daddy Issues” podcast.