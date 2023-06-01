Ryan Gosling Reacts to Criticism He's Too Old to Play Ken

Instagram

The actor also explains how after seeing him face down in the mud next to a "squished lemon" he realized "this guy’s story does need to be told"

Ryan Gosling say it's pure hypocrisy to say he's too old to play Ken in the new "Barbie" movie.

The actor was responding to criticism that erupted out of the dark corners of the internet when the trailer dropped for the movie in April. Self-appointed social media pundits had dubbed him "too grown up" to portray the Mattel doll.

Speaking with GQ, he said, "If people don't want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with."

Pure Ken-energy if you ask us. But the hilarity continued.

"His job is beach," the 42-year-old mused. "For 60 years, his job has been beach. What the f--k does that even mean?"

He also said, on a more serious note, that the female driven story was also compelling to him, "I kind of respond to scripts, I guess, or characters, where there's that kind of dynamic. I recognize it."

Gosling went on to credit his two daughters -- Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee -- with convincing him to sign on. Or rather the gory aftermath of their playtime in the yard.

"I did see him [Ken], like, face down in the mud outside one day, next to a squished lemon," Gosling recalled, like an unwanted flashback to a grim moment, "and it was like, This guy’s story does need to be told, you know?"