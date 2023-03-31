Brandi Glanville Says Alleged Caroline Manzo RHUGT Incident Felt 'Like a F---ing Set Up'

Getty

"I'm f---ing sick of this narrative," the "RHOBH" alum wrote, calling the situation "life f---ing ruining."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum went on a Twitter rant on Thursday, sharing a series of tweets regarding the fallout from the on-set drama, in which Glanville was accused of crossing a line while shooting the upcoming season of "RHUGT" with Manzo.

According to Brandi, 50, the alleged incident -- which she described as "life f---ing ruining" -- felt "like a f---ing set up," and claimed Caroline "was fine."

"I am not suing ANYONE not #Peacock or Anyone else for that matter," Brandi, 50, began.

"I can speak on anything I want to speak on," she continued in another tweet, before sharing alleged details about the incident. "It was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated."

Glanville went on to express her frustration, writing, "I'm f---ing sick of this narrative.I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & Iwas punished for it."

"It feels like a f---ing set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine," she claimed.

The reality star summed up her thoughts in a fourth tweet. "Those are my statements. Yes I'm pissed off," she wrote. "Yes, this is been life f---ing ruining and I'm not gonna be responding to anyone commenting."

TooFab has reached out to Peacock for comment.

Both Manzo and Glanville left "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" in January after an alleged incident during filming sparked an investigation. They both exited the series as stories came out in the press alleging Brandi kept giving Caroline "unwanted" kisses, before it "escalated" from there.

Per People, Glanville was removed by production, before Manzo later decided to leave on her own -- though neither party addressed the alleged incident themselves at the time.

Caroline broke her silence on her early exit earlier this month.

"I can't say much -- only because it's not good for my headspace -- but it took a lot for me to go back there," the reality star said during an appearance on "New York Live."

Following her hiatus, Manzo, 50, said she went into Season 4 of "RHUGT," a Peacock spinoff series, with the "best of intentions" and "the highest of hopes to do something fun."

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out for me that way," she continued, adding that she "came home early."

"At this point, I just truly don't have the space in my head to talk about it, so I'd rather not," Caroline said, "But I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs, and there'll be a lot said then."

When New York Live's Sara Gore suggested that her experience on "RHUGT" "didn't turn out to be the positive experience" she hoped it would be, Manzo confirmed, "It didn't. It didn't."

Late last month, Brandi addressed the allegations for the first time, stressing that she "vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

After Glanville was reportedly barred from participating in a reunion special for "The Traitors" due to an ongoing investigation by production, her rep issued a statement saying she "Wanted nothing more than to attend" the reunion, calling it "one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the statement continued. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."