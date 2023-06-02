Elliot Page Reveals He Had Relationship with Kate Mara Right After Coming Out as Gay In 2014

Getty

Elliot Page is opening up about two secret relationships he had with a pair of actresses in his new memoir.

Sharing excerpts from "Pageboy," out next week, PEOPLE reports that Page writes about his romance with Kate Mara in the book. According to the actor, the two dated while he was filming "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in 2014, shortly after Page came out as gay. In 2020, he then came out as trans.

"The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara," said Page, who noted Mara "had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella." According to Page, Max was supportive of his then-girlfriend exploring her feelings with Elliot, with Mara allegedly telling Page, "I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can."

Though Mara wasn't quoted by the publication, they noted that Page said the actress has read the book and will be supporting Elliot at an event for its release this month. Elliot also said the two -- who also played lovers in the 2017 movie "My Days of Mercy" -- are still close and the "love and care that we have for each other is it's own special thing ... separate from the intimacy that I write about."

"This was right after I'd come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren't fully available," said Page. "And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away."

Along that same thread, Page also opened up in the book about dating a closeted female costar whose name he didn't reveal for two years.

"Some of my friends didn't even know I was in a relationship," said Page, who added that the pair simply pretended to be friends whenever they were in public together.

"Ultimately, I do think she loved me. We loved each other and that was very real in our bubble. It was fantastic. You know, it was really beautiful. I admired about her and how she inspired me in many ways," wrote Page. "But feeling hidden was far too painful. That was impossible and not a sustainable relationship at all. And it taught me that I was not gonna do that again."

Page revealed in 2018 that he married Emma Portner, though the two divorced in 2021. Though the two split following Page's transition, Portner was very supportive when Elliot came out as transgender.