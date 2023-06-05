Elliot Page Reveals Estrangement from Father, Parents' Issues with His Queer Identity

Getty

Page says his own father liked a transphobic video aimed at Elliot on Twitter.

Elliot Page is opening up about his journey with identity and how his own family members have struggled with acceptance.

Ahead of the release of his memoir, "Pageboy," this week, details and excerpts from the book were released by the Los Angeles Times alongside a profile with the actor. In the book, he writes about struggling with his queer identity throughout his childhood and teen years, as well as how his parents handled him coming out as trans in 2020.

Before coming out as a trans man, Elliot came out as gay in 2014 -- and said in his book that his own mother, the daughter of a minister herself, once told him that homosexuality "didn't exist." He also reportedly heard his grandmother ask his father what he'd do if Elliot was a "dyke" after shaving his head for a role as a teen.

Page told the Times that his mother eventually accepted him, after seeing how "at ease" with himself he seemed after his transition.

"I think it's really inspiring that she's changed and become such an advocate and ally," he said, noting she expresses guilt to her son for her past beliefs. "It took her time to break out of the ideas she grew up with," he continued, adding that he's forgiven her.

He hasn't, however, had the same success with his father -- who he says he hasn't had communication with in 5 1/2 years and likely won't again.

"When [right-wing author] Jordan Peterson was let back on Twitter after he'd made a horrific tweet about me, he posted a video, just his head filling the frame. Staring menacingly into the camera, he said, 'We'll see who cancels who.' My dad 'liked’ it,'" Page claimed.

In 2022, Peterson was kicked off Twitter for a tweet in which he longed for the days when "pride was a sin," misgendered Elliot and called the doctor who performed top surgery on Page as a "criminal physician." He followed that up with a lengthy video posted to Instagram and YouTube in which he doubled down on his initial comments.

In his book, Page said the strain between him and his father comes down to his dad supporting "those with massive platforms who have attacked and ridiculed me on a global scale."