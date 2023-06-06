Jack and Kristina Wagner Share Tributes to Son Harrison on Anniversary of His Death

Getty / Instagram

The "General Hospital" stars mourned their son as Kristina said, "It's brutally painful to lose my boy"

Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner have shared heartbreaking tributes to their son Harrison on the anniversary of his death; he was 27.

The "General Hospital" stars each shared a photo and video of their son on the tragic anniversary with touching messages that honored their child and provided hope for other grieving parents.

"We shot this video on Araby Trail and here I am posting it on the first anniversary of Harrison’s death," captioned Kristina on the video of Harrison. "His words are comforting to me. It’s brutally painful to lose my boy. I still believe in open mindedness, happiness, and love and I still have hope for wishes come true. Thank you Harrison."

Jack also shared a picture of Harrison, this one of him when he was younger.

"My youngest, so pure, so perfect. I love you Harrison, I miss you Harrison," he wrote. "My Heart goes out to parents who have lost a child. There are No Words So we cry And Celebrate Harrison Hale Wagner 12/1/94-6/6/22💔"

Per People, officials ruled Harrison's death as accidental; his official cause of death was an overdose of Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic for Xanax).

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report, per Us Weekly, Harrison was discovered in a Los Angeles parking lot back in June 2022. He was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. in North Hollywood, California. He was 27.

The Wagners have also created a scholarship fund in his name -- and revealed their son had "lost his battle with addiction."

"The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner," read a statement on the New Life Recovery House website. "Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply."