Lewis Capaldi Cancels Tour Dates for Next Three Weeks

Getty

"I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for," shared Capaldi.

Lewis Capaldi announced that he has canceled his shows for the next three weeks so that he can "take a moment to rest and recover," he shared on Instagram on Monday.

"This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th," wrote the Scottish singer-songwriter.

"It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of," said Capaldi, referring to his new album "Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent."

"That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all," continued Capaldi.

"I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come," he added. "I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do some normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands."

Capaldi previously opened up about his Tourette syndrome diagnosis last year. He has also spoken about how his mental health is affected by his career.

While on a podcast with Rebecca Judd for Apple Music, the singer said that, "if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop kind of looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I'd be like, 'I'm just not going to do this anymore'."

The 26-year-old also addressed the financial impact that these cancellations might have on some fans.

"I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I'm extremely sorry for the impact this will have," wrote Capaldi.

"The fact that you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky," said the singer.