Rumer Willis Used Her Finger to Break Her Own Water During Labor

"I reached my finger up there," Rumer recalled of her home water birth. "I could totally feel this little bag -- it feels like a water balloon, but with a bit tougher skin."

Rumer Willis has detailed her home birthing experience in a new interview.

The new mom, 34, appeared on the "Informed Pregnancy" podcast where she gave a granular play-by-play of her intense delivery.

Rumer was surrounded by family -- her mom Demi Moore and sisters Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis -- along with her partner Derek Richard Thomas, a doulah, and a midwife.

Midway through the conversation on the pod, Rumer explained that she "dilated from 2 to 8 inches in about an hour" after she began to "move" with her contractions both in and out of her bathtub at home.

Rumer said she "started moving in the water like some sort of sexual mermaid" which, according to her, helped the process along.

However her water had yet to break.

While in the bathtub, Rumer said her midwife "was checking me and felt my water bag bulging, but still not popping, which was wild. And so, I was like, 'Well, should we break it?'"

"'She goes, 'Well, you can.' I'm like, 'What?' I was like, 'Are you serious?'" Rumer recalled.

"I reached my finger up there, and I'm feeling and it was crazy," she said of the experience. "I could totally feel this little bag -- it feels like a water balloon, but with a bit tougher skin."

"It was like I pushed a little bit. Like, I pushed -- well, I didn't push a little bit, I pushed harder than I've ever probably, but it was literally like I pushed, her head was out. I pushed again and her whole body was out," The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress said. "There was no pause. There was no pause in between. It wasn't one of those moments where it was, 'Oh, your head is out.'"

"My midwife and my partner caught her. It was the wildest thing. She had a cord wrapped around her neck, but it was also wrapped around her body in like almost like a prom sash," Rumer recounted. "We had four hands under there, under the birth stool. I'm going, 'Give me the baby. Give the baby.'"

"But then, as soon as they untangled her, she was in my arms," Rumer said, " the most ecstatic, joyful moment of my entire life."

"I just started sobbing with joy. I have some of the most beautiful photographs of it of just me looking at her, and looking at my sisters, and looking at my mom and my mom holding me."

"My sister actually told me something later that I didn't even realize I said. I looked at Louetta at one point, and I said, 'I missed you so much.' I thought that was so sweet because it truly was like this moment of, 'Oh, yes! We're back together.'"

"It's like, 'Oh, yes. This person who I've known and I've been waiting for forever, here you are.'"