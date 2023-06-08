Pete Davidson Video Shows Off Wild Basketball Skills As He Practices with UNLV Men's Team

"Introducing our newest walk-on.. Pistol Pete Davidson👀," UNLV captioned their video
Pete Davidson is showing off his talent, and this time it's not comedy. The SNL alum joined UNLV's men's basketball team at their complex to shoot some hoops.
"Introducing our newest walk-on.. Pistol Pete Davidson👀," captioned UNLV's post, referring to Celtics player Pete Maravich, who was most known by the name "Pistol Pete."
The video shows Davidson, who according to IMDb is 6'3", playing with the collegiate team and scoring points against the Runnin' Rebels. Could he be a contender for the next NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?
The video, posted on Wednesday, comes after some controversy involving Davidson and the animal rights group Peta.
Davidson left a strongly worded voicemail to the company after they shamed him for buying, not rescuing, a puppy. This has sparked a debate about the issue online and has brought a flurry of attention to the comedy star.
The star also recently revealed that he was stoned when he and SNL co-star Colin Jost bought one of the iconic Staten Island Ferries.
While on the red carpet for his new film, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts", Davidson spoke to ET about their decision to buy the iconic boat after the reporter asked if he would be throwing an after party on his new purchase.
"Yeah, if it's not sunk!" he joked.
"I have no idea what's going on with that thing," he continued. "Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry."