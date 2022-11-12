Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out Against Bill Murray

Getty

"He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified," says one former child star

Bill Murray has made a lot of headlines lately, particularly after production was suspended on his film "Being Mortal" following a complaint that was made on set.

When it was later revealed the complaint had been made against Murray because of alleged "inappropriate behavior," previous negative stories were resurfaced along with some former coworkers coming forward with their own allegations for the first time.

From Geena Davis to Seth Green to Rob Schneider, here are celebrities who have spoken out against the film legend.

Seth Green was just kid when he says he had an encounter with Bill that went sideways.

While appearing on a recent episode of "Good Mythical Morning," the actor detailed an alleged incident that he claimed went down on the set of "Saturday Night Live" back when Murray hosted and Green, then only nine, made an appearance for a segment.

Green, now 48, brought up the alleged encounter when he was asked who is the "rudest" celebrity he's ever met.

"When I was nine years old, I did a spot on 'Saturday Night Live' ... So when I came to do that bit, I'm hanging out in the green room ... Bill Murray was hosting the show and Bill Murray as everyone knows is great with kids," he said, sarcastically.

"He saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," Green continued. "And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, F off.' And he was like, 'That's my chair.' And then my mom goes, 'You know, since he’s the Bill Murray you should maybe give him his seat.' And I go, 'Are you this much of a jerk? You're this rude to tell a nine-year-old to get out of your ... what is this power play?'"

But apparently, that was only just the beginning, per Green.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"He picked me up by my ankles ... he dangled me over a trash can and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can!'" Green recalled. "And I was screaming, screaming! And I swung my arms flailed wildly, full contact with his balls, full contact. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified."

"I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried, cried," he added. "And [I] was like 'Oh my god. I don't want to do the show. I can't believe this happened! I've never been so embarrassed in my life.'"

However, while in the dressing room, the "Austin Powers" star said "SNL" cast members, Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky, came in and attempted to reassure him.

"They come back and come in my room. They're like, 'Hey, everybody knows Bill's a dick, you know? He's hosting the show. He's probably really like nervous about it. You be a pro, right? The show must go on. You be a pro. You're a pro, right?' I was like, 'I am a pro. I'm a pro.'"

TooFab has reached out to Murray's reps for comment regarding Green's claims.

Geena Davis opened up about her experience working with Murray on the 1990 film, "Quick Change."

In her new book, "Dying of Politeness: A Memoir," per People, the Oscar winner detailed an allegedly unpleasant first encounter with Murray in a hotel suite.

Following their introduction, Davis, 66, claimed Murray "insisted" on using a massage device on her.

"I said no multiple times, but he wouldn't relent," she wrote. "I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it; the other men in the room did nothing to make it stop. I realized with profound sadness that I didn't yet have the ability to withstand this onslaught -- or to simply walk out."

The actress added that Murray ultimately "placed the thing on my back for a total of about two seconds."

Davis also discussed the alleged meeting in an interview with The Times UK.

"That was bad," she told the outlet. "The way he behaved at the first meeting ... I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn't have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn't..."

After the journalist said she was "blaming herself for his behavior," Davis replied, "Ha. Point taken. There's no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault."

Meanwhile, in her memoir, per People and The Times UK, the "Thelma & Louise" star also recalled an on-set moment between her and Murray, in which she alleged the actor yelled at her in front of the cast and crew for being late despite the fact that she was waiting on wardrobe, and continued to scream at her as she rushed to get to set.

"There were easily more than 300 people there -- and Murray was still screaming at me, for all to see and hear," Davis wrote.

Reflecting on her experience working with Murray, Davis told People, "I've never spoken about it publicly."

"For publicity, I saw him after we made the movie, but other than that, I haven't seen him or spoken to him," she later added. "I figure it's sort of rather universally known that he could be difficult to work with. And so I don't feel like I'm busting him in a way that will necessarily shock him. I think he knows very well the way he can behave."

We have reached out to Murray's reps for comment regarding Davis' claims.

Rob Schneider says Bill "hated" several notable "Saturday Night Live" cast members back when he hosted the show in the '90s.

While appearing on an episode of SiriusXM's "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts," the comedian recalled Murray's allegedly extreme dislike of "SNL" stars, specifically Adam Sandler and Chris Farley.

As for Farley in particular, Schneider, 58, shared his theory on why Murray allegedly "hated" him "with a passion."

The "SNL" alum brought up Murray after Norton spoke about how "Jaws" star Robert Shaw was reportedly difficult on the set of the Steven Spielberg film.

"That's the same thing with Bill Murray," Schneider said. "I won't say who the filmmaker was, but [he said] Bill Murray is gonna come, he's gonna change the ... dialogue. He's gonna change things, and it's gonna be great, but you don't know who you're gonna get, which Bill Murray you're gonna get: The nice Bill Murray [or] you're gonna get the tough Bill Murray. He's super nice to fans. He wasn't very nice to us. He wasn't very -- he hated us on 'Saturday Night Live' when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

When Roberts followed up by asking "why" he believes Murray allegedly "hated" the "SNL" cast, Schneider replied, "Now that I'm older, I feel like, you know, because he hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like, he [was] just seething looking at him."

"The Hot Chick" star said he thinks Murray's alleged disdain for Farley stemmed from the late comedian following in the steps of Murray's friend and original "SNL" cast member, John Belushi, who died in 1982 at the age of 33 from drug intoxication. Similarly, Farley passed away due to a drug overdose in 1997, also at the age of 33.

"I don't know exactly," Schneider said, "but I want to believe that it's because Chris thought it was cool to be [John] Belushi -- who [was Murray's] friend who he saw die -- that he thought it was cool to be that out of control."

"That's my interpretation, but I don't really know," he added. "I don't believe it. I only believe it 50%."

The "Grown Ups" star said that while Murray "hated all" of them, he claimed the "Ghostbusters" star disliked him the "least."

"The least of the hate was to me," Schneider said. "I took great pleasure in that he hated me less. Because he's my hero."

When asked how he knew Murray allegedly "hated everyone on the set," Schneider noted, "You just saw the way he looked at [them], and it was just naked rage, you know?"

Schneider went on to recall how much Murray apparently disliked Sandler, saying, "I mean he hated Sandler. Really hated Sandler, too. Murray. Hated him."

"He just wasn't into that groove of it, you know?" he added. "And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up, you know? Which also really irritated Al Franken."

Schneider joined "SNL" as a writer in 1988, before later becoming a cast member in 1990. He appeared on the show until Season 19 in 1994. Farley and Sandler were also cast members at the time.

As for Murray, he was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 1976 to 1980, and later went on to host the show five times, including twice in 1981, 1987, 1993 and 1999. The actor also made cameo appearances in 1994, 2008 and 2016.

While Schneider didn't share any specifics regarding the exact time Murray's alleged behavior took place, it's worth noting that Murray's appearance as host in February 1993 was the only time he hosted in which he, Murray, Farley and Sandler were all on the show together.

TooFab has reached out to Murray's reps for comment on what Schneider said.

Lucy Liu opened up about a reportedly negative experience with Murray on set of "Charlie's Angels" in an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast.

One account of the fight went viral on Twitter, claiming Liu started "wildly throwing punches" at Murray after he stopped a scene dead in its tracks, pointed to her and said, "What in the hell are you doing here. You can't act." Fans took the tweet and ran with it, praising the actress for standing up for herself and labeling her a queen.

Explaining her version of events, Liu told the LA times that the cast -- sans Murray -- reworked the scene in question the weekend before filming and found a way to make it "more fluid." She added that she didn't have much say in the changes, "because I was the last one cast and I probably had the least amount of privilege in terms of creatively participating at that time."

When it came time to film, she said Murray "starts to sort of hurl insults" at the rest of them. While she didn't get into specifics of what he said, she claimed "it kept going on and on" and started to feel like the comments were being directed at her, specifically.

"I couldn't believe that [the comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time? I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, who is he talking to behind me?" she recalled. "I say, 'I'm so sorry. Are you talking to me?' And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication."

She said that "some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable" and she was "not going to just sit there and take it." Liu added, "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

Liu said she has "nothing against" Murray and has had "perfectly nice" interactions with him since -- but added, "but I'm not going to sit there and be attacked."

TooFab previously reached out to Murray's manager for comment.

Murray did address the incident in a 2009 interview with the Times of London (per EW). At the time, he painted it with a very different brush. "Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me," he said. "When our relationship is professional, and you're not getting that done, forget it."

A production assistant on the film, Shaun O'Banion, also shared his POV on the incident on Twitter. He claimed that "no punches were thrown" and Murray later apologized -- but added, "though not entirely sincerely imho."

Anjelica Huston says she had a negative experience with Bill from the moment they began working on "Life Aquatic" together. She says Bill was “s--t” to her, starting from the first week on set when he allegedly chose not to invite her to a cast dinner. She says she was "really hurt" by his decision to invite everyone but her -- and she decided to call him out on it.

"We met again in Florence, because that movie was shot all over Italy, and we were doing a scene at Gore Vidal’s house in Ravello, and he said, ‘Hey, how’ve you been? I missed you.’ I said, ‘You’re full of s--t. You didn’t miss me.’ He looked all confused for a moment. He’s been a little nicer to me since," Anjelica told Vulture, noting that he even showed up at her husband’s funeral.

Bill and Harold Ramis had been longtime collaborators when things went sour for their relationship on the set of "Groundhog Day" in 1993. According to Harold's daughter Violet, Bill allegedly became increasingly erratic while filming and he often threw tantrums and was late to set. At one point, things allegedly even turned physical. When filming wrapped, the duo didn't speak for many years.

"Bill was going through a difficult time in his personal life, and he and my dad were not seeing eye to eye on the tone of the film. They had a few arguments on set, including one in which my dad uncharacteristically lost his temper, grabbed Bill by the collar, and shoved him up against a wall. Eventually, Bill just completely shut my dad out…for the next twenty‑plus years," Violet wrote in her book "Ghostbuster's Daughter: Life with My Dad, Harold Ramis."

Richard Dreyfuss previously claimed Murray was a "drunken Irish bully" when they filmed the 1991 comedy "What About Bob."

Appearing on "Role Recall," the Oscar winner claimed he had a violent encounter with Murray one night while filming the comedy.

Richard Dreyfuss has some unfond memories of working with Bill Murray on What About Bob? He calls Murray a "drunken Irish bully" and told me Murray screamed in his face and tried to hurl a glass ashtray at his head.



Our full #RoleRecall interview here: https://t.co/A7d9oObJPN pic.twitter.com/ZHFnxk2TZf — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 26, 2019 @djkevlar

"I didn't talk about it for years," Dreyfuss began. "Bill just got drunk at dinner. He was an Irish drunken bully, is what he was."

Dreyfuss went on to allege: "He came back from dinner. He walked in, and I said, 'Read this [script tweak], I think it's really funny.' And he put his face next to me, nose-to-nose. And he screamed at the top of his lungs, 'Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!'"

"There was no time to react," the actor continued, "because he leaned back and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face from [only a couple feet away]. And it weighed about three-quarters of a pound. And he missed me. He tried to hit me. I got up and left."

TooFab previously contacted an attorney for Bill Murray seeking comment on these claims.