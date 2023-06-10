Brittany Snow Shares Update on How She's Doing Amid Divorce

Getty

"Nobody's immune to tough periods in their life," said the "Pitch Perfect" star, who filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland in January.

Brittany Snow is sharing an update on how she's been holding up amid her divorce.

While speaking with People at the premiere of "The Good Half" at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday, the actress said she's been working on focusing on herself in the months since she filed for divorce from ex Tyler Stanaland earlier this year.

"I think everybody goes through really tough periods and then it's all in our perspective and how we deal with it, right?" Snow, 38, told People. "Because nobody's immune to tough periods in their life."

She added, "And, all I'm trying to do is focus on myself and tune out the noise."

In January, Snow filed for divorce from Stanaland, 33. According to TMZ, the "Pitch Perfect" star cited "irreconcilable differences."

In September 2022, Snow and Stanaland revealed they were separating, with the former couple both sharing similar statements on social media.

Snow took to Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of herself and the "Selling the OC" star writing, "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another."

"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," she continued. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."

"We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter," she concluded.