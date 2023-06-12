Kate Beckinsale's Cat Clive Died: 'My Heart is Absolutely and Totally Broken'

Getty / Instagram

"Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it," pens Beckinsale of her cat Clyde.

Kate Beckinsale is mourning the loss of her cat, Clive, who she announced has died.

The actress dedicated a post to Clive, who was a fan-favorite and often appeared on her Instagram feed.

"Clive has died," shared Beckinsale. "I don’t have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet."

"Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it," she continued. "If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I’m sorry."

"My heart is absolutely and totally broken," concluded Beckinsale. Clive, along with Beckinsale's other pets, often made an appearance in her Instagram posts.

Clive can be seen dressed up, getting makeovers, and even floating in the pool with Beckinsale.

Fans and friends alike, including Anya Taylor Joy and Seth Rogen, flooded to the comments to share their condolences for Beckinsale.

Rest in peace Clive. 💔