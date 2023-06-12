Padma Lakshmi Reflects on Marriage to Salman Rushdie Under Threat of Fatwā

Getty

"That made me not afraid, because I was with the man I loved," says the former "Top Chef" host.

Padma Lakshmi is opening up about her marriage to Salman Rushdie, author of novel "The Satanic Verses" who had a fatwā for his execution.

Lakshmi, who was married to Rushdie from 2004 to 2007, appeared on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," where she spoke about the constant threat that she had to experience.

"I would be lying if I said, I didn't think about those things. I did think about the fatwā every day of my life, I couldn't not think about it," revealed Lakshmi. "But what I thought about more, was very deep love between us. And that made me not afraid, because I was with the man I loved. And I thought that was where it should be."

The former "Top Chef" host also shared that her family was less than thrilled when she began her relationship with Rushdie.

"My family wasn't very excited at first either, you know, by this relationship, but they also in time really grew to love Salman and that's really what I hope propels all of my important decisions," she continued.

Lakshmi also gave an update on Rushdie after he was attacked and stabbed multiple times last summer.

"He's healing beautifully, valiantly," shared Lakshmi. "Like everyone else, when I heard about it it catapulted me right back to things that I hadn't thought about for a very long time."

"You know, obviously, we have a lot of common friends and I think he's doing great," she continued. "He's a tough old boot. And he's not anything if he's not tenacious, so I'm happy that he is healing."

Last August, "The Satanic Verses" author was stabbed repeatedly onstage at a speaking event in Chautauqua, New York; he was airlifted to a hospital while the suspect was captured on the scene. Rushdie was in hospital for six weeks and lost vision in one eye and the use of a hand.

Suspected attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault following the incident; he has plead not guilty.

Rushdie previously lived for many years in hiding after his novel "The Satanic Verses" drew the wrath of Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who issued a "fatwa" in 1989; it called for the killing of the author.

There have been other attacks over the years in connection with the 1988 novel.

The Japanese translator of "The Satanic Verses", Hitoshi Igarashi, was stabbed to death in 1991. The murder remains unsolved.

A Norwegian publisher of the novel, William Nygaard, was shot three times in 1993. He survived but shooters were never found.

An Italian translator, Ettore Capriolo, was attacked by a knife-wielding man in his home in Milan.