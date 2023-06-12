Rachel Bilson Worries Her Stance on Faking Orgasms Makes Her 'an A--hole'

Getty

She previously claimed she had "lost a job" over saying she wanted to be "manhandled" in bed

Rachel Bilson is an open book when it comes to her sex life, and she's once again opening up about an aspect that she fears makes her an "a--hole"-- not faking orgasms.

On Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast, the actress opened up about how she won't fake an orgasm for a partner.

"I'm like, 'Am I an a--hole?'" questioned "The O.C." actress. "I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Like, am I just a d--- because I never gave [my partners] that? It goes against my whole nature of being, like, a people-pleaser and putting the dude first."

During another recent episode of her podcast, the 41-year-old revealed she lost a job over her candid comments on sex. Nearly two weeks ago on the "Women On Top" podcast, Bilson opened up about her favorite and least favorite sex positions, claiming she likes to be "manhandled."

"It's been an interesting week guys," she explained. "This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said."

Though she acknowledges her comments could have been delivered better, Rachel said she doesn't regret sharing her sentiments on sex.