Amy Schumer Goes After 'Sociopath' Hilaria Baldwin on Netflix Standup Special

"Did you know you can just decide where you're from?" jokes Schumer, before mocking Hilaria's "Von Trapp amount of children" with Alec Baldwin.

In her new Netflix standup special "Emergency Contact," Amy Schumer holds no punches when it comes to Hilaria and Alec Baldwin.

Toward the end of the nearly hour-long special, Schumer asks the audience whether they're familiar with Baldwin's wife Hilaria, before repeating her name while putting on a Spanish accent.

"I just can't wrap my heard around this story," she continued, detailing an alleged run-in she had with both Alec and his wife "years ago" when they were all backstage together at "Saturday Night Live." She claimed Baldwin's other half came over to her and said, "I'm Hilaria from España" with what she called a "very thick Spanish accent, from Spain."

"They have a Von Trapp amount of children and they name them all very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco," Schumer joked. In actuality, their names are Carmen Gabriela, Raphael Thomas, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo Pao Lucas, Maria Lucia Victoria and Illaria Catalina Irena.

"And all of this would be fine and beautiful except that Hilaria from Espana is actually Hillary from Boston," cracked Schumer, reviving the 2020 controversy regarding Hilaria's background.

"This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. I'm not trying to bully a sociopath, I have a point," Schumer continued, speculating that Hilaria visited Spain once, "f---ing lovvvvved ittt" and decided, "I'm going to be from it."

Asking the audience whether they knew you "can just decide where you'r'e from," she joked that on her own driver's license it says she's from Splash Mountain, before getting to her "point."

"My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has pretended to be from Spain. And her husband shot someone," she said, referencing the 2021 accidental death of Halyna Hutchins. "Now stay with me ... my point is, neither of them give a f---," added Schumer, whose punchline was stressing the importance of finding "someone who can stand you," no matter what.

After some on social media accused her of pretending to be Spanish in December 2020, Hilaria addressed the controversy the following February.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she shared. "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

"I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both," she added. "Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together."