Jennie Walks Off Stage During BLACKPINK Performance Due to 'Deteriorating Condition'

Video showed her abruptly leave midway through a song ... her management has since explained what happened

Singer Jennie from BLACKPINK was captured abruptly leaving the stage during a performance in Melbourne.

Her management company released a statement which explained the singer's absence. "The Idol" star was dancing on stage, looking visibly exhausted, when she exited the show and did not return.

"We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition," the statement explained.

"JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end," added the statement. "However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible."

Jennie has since shared a statement about the situation to her Instagram:

"Dear Melbourne Blinks," she began. "I'm so sorry I wasn't able to finish the show on Sunday. I'm doing my best to recover atm. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys."