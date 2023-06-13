Jonathan Scott Says It 'Hurt' When Zooey Deschanel's Kids Didn't Call Him 'Dad'

Getty

Jonathan Scott is sharing his experiences with co-parenting his step-children with longtime girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

In an interview Scott did with his brother Drew for their website, he opened up about the struggles that he has encountered with his step-kids, 6-year-old Charlie and 7-year-old Elise, particularly on what the kids would call him.

"They have their dad and they have a great relationship with him, so he’s daddy. I couldn’t say papa because that’s what they call their grandpa — though at one point we tried to change the narrative and get them to call me papa instead, but they weren’t having it," told Scott, 45.

"Eventually, they came up with 'my Jonathan,'" he continued. "So, whenever they tell a story they say, 'There’s daddy, there’s mommy, and he’s my Jonathan.'"

However, Scott revealed that it still took some time for the kids to warm up to his presence in their lives.

"One thing that was a struggle early on was that the kids didn't necessarily run up and jump in my arms and give me a big hug," shared the HGTV star.

"I also remember several times where they'd be out with other kids and someone would say, 'Oh your daddy's so funny,' and they'd be like, 'That's not my daddy, he's my Jonathan,'" added Scott. "That would hurt a little bit."

Jonathan understands that it was "not a mean thing to say-- it's just how they know me."

However, he is working with them to be aware of other's feelings and having an "open dialogue" with his step-children.

"Over time, I worked on expressing my feelings to them and the things that make me sad and happy. I think it's good for kids to know that grownups have feelings, too," he added.