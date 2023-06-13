Pedro Pascal Was 'In Shock' After Being 'Spit At' During Road Rage Incident

YouTube / Variety

"It absolutely humbled me and shocked me, scared me a little bit, disturbed me," Pascal told "Beef" star Steven Yeun during a conversation for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series.

Pedro Pascal is recalling being involved in a recent road rage incident -- and it's safe to say he had quite a gross alternation with an angry stranger on the road.

While chatting with "Beef" star Steven Yeun as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, "The Last of Us" star revealed he was "spit at" by a driver the day prior to their conversation, detailed what led to the heated encounter and shared how he reacted.

At one point during his sit-down conversation with Yeun, Pascal asked Yeun if people have been sharing their personal experiences with road rage following the release of his Netflix series, "Beef," a dark comedy about a road rage incident that creates a feud between two strangers.

Before Yeun could answer, Pascal noted that he had a story to share -- and it happened the day before.

"Yesterday was a day. ... I was in the car from 11 in the morning to 11 at night yesterday," the 48-year-old actor said, before admitting,. "So, it was my fault. I've had, like, three kind of incidents in the last couple of months, and they've all been my fault."

"But yesterday, I cut somebody off to get out of their way. I didn't, like, cause an accident," Pascal continued. "I saw an opportunity, I got in, this person really didn't want me to do that. I got out of his way, and then go into the left turn lane."

Pascal said the person began "laying on the horn," noting that he just let them "get it out. "The Mandalorian" star added that his little sister was in the passenger seat, and a moment later, he heard her say, "Oh my God!"

Pedro Pascal tells Steven Yeun his own wild road rage story. https://t.co/lYUBU3mtrR pic.twitter.com/TzZ2rf0CVE — Variety (@Variety) June 12, 2023 @Variety

"I look over, and there's a big glob of saliva -- like visual effects put it there, man -- and just dripping down the side of the passenger window," Pascal told Yeun. "And my sister was like, 'F---!'"

A shocked Yeun pressed for more info. "Holy s---. So, like, a glob from the driver's side? He just hocked a hard loogie at you?" Yeun asked, to which Pascal added, "Spit at me."

When asked how he reacted, Pascal admitted, "I was in shock," adding, "It didn't trigger any rage out of me. It triggered like, 'Whoa, I guess I really crossed a line.' I thought I was just getting into the left hand [turn] lane."

"It absolutely humbled me and shocked me, scared me a little bit, disturbed me," he told Yeun. "It didn't make me angry."

The "Wonder Woman 1984" star noted that he's "quick to anger," to which Yeun admitted that he is as well, before adding, "I wonder if your consciousness about not reacting to that negatively is you recognizing that person’s trying to connect with you in some way."

"They want me to drink in their saliva," Pascal replied with a laugh, sharing that it made him "feel guilty."

"I was like, 'Gosh, people are going through s---," he added, to which Yeun quipped, "Yeah, especially yesterday. I got flipped off yesterday."