Ryan Gosling Wore Very Special Underwear for Barbie

Getty

"We just rushed to make it," says Barbie costume designer

We may have found the secret ingredient to Ryan Gosling's Ken-ergy ... and it has to do with his underwear.

The costume designer for "Barbie," Jacqueline Durran, spoke with British Vogue about her time working in the fast-paced set which heavily relied on fashion as a form of expression.

And during that chat she revealed a unique request from Gosling, who portrays Ken.

Durran said it was Gosling’s idea for Ken-branded underwear to help further define the character.

"We just rushed to make it," she said.

However, Durran admitted Ken's fashion was much less of a priority than Barbie, noting that his job was just the "beach."

"Retro sportswear is one area where we did a lot of shopping for Ken," she said. "He is sporty. That's his main thing. We had buyers in America that went to dealers and imported it for us because we needed so much of it."

"No one cares about Ken, everybody just wants to play with Barbie," Durran told the publication. "He matches Barbie and changes too but he has very, very, many less options."

That final thought is certainly something Gosling would take issue with -- see the article above.