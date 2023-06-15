Colin Jost Was 'Stone-Cold Sober' When He Bought Ferry, Despite What Pete Davidson Claimed

Getty

"You're going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years," wrote Jost.

Colin Jost claims he was not stoned when he bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry with Pete Davidson, despite what his SNL co-star said.

Jost took to Instagram to share his side of the story, and also his excitement for the purchase.

"Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?" wrote Jost.

"We're excited to prove the non-believers wrong," he continued. "You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words."

The comedian also had to throw a couple jokes in surrounding the expensive purchase.

"I'm going on a Ferry Money Tour this week and next week. Stand-up in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Minneapolis, Madison and Chicago with some very special guests. Come on by," wrote Jost, who also posted a picture of a joke ad for the tour. "I do my own graphic design if you want me to take your brand to new heights I can get you millions."

Jost's claims that he was "stone-cold sober" go against what his ferry co-owner Davidson revealed earlier this month.

While on the red carpet for his new film, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts", Davidson spoke to ET about their decision to buy the iconic boat after the reporter asked if he would be throwing an after party on his new purchase.

"I have no idea what's going on with that thing," he continued. "Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry."

Despite expressing some excitement about the purchase in the past, like how it would become a comedy club restaurant, Davidson seems to see the whole situation differently now.

"Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f—k out of there so I can stop paying for it," concluded Davidson.